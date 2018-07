Grapes could be your easiest home remedy for depression. Turns out that this fruit can promote recovery from depression induced by stress. According to a study by Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, certain natural compounds derived from grapes may assuage the effects of depression by working on a hitherto unknown mechanism of the disease. “The discovery of these new, natural grape-derived polyphenol compounds targeting cellular and molecular pathways associated with inflammation may provide an effective way to treat a subset of people with depression and anxiety, a condition that affects so many people,” said lead study author Giulio Maria Pasinetti. The bioactive dietary polyphenol preparation from grape was effective in promoting the capacity to recover quickly against stress-induced mice, as per as the new study.

Depression is associated with synapses, inflammation of the peripheral immune system and a set of biological processes and structures in the lymph nodes. The antidepressants that are currently available only target the system that regulates dopamine, serotonin, and other related neurotransmitters. They do not specifically address synaptic maladaptations and inflammation that are known to be related to a major depressive disorder. But the researchers found out that by modulating inflammation and synaptic plasticity, the two grape-derived compounds–dihydrocaffeic acid (DHCA) and malvidin-3′-O-glucoside (Mal-gluc)–can promote the capacity to recover quickly in mouse models of depression, respectively. Though previous studies associated grape-derived polyphenols with the alleviation of depression, the mechanism was unknown so far.

Enlightened with this new piece of information, let’s take a look at a few other significant health benefits of grapes.

Ensures A Healthy Heart

Grapes are high in potassium–a mineral that can be instrumental in reducing the effects of sodium in people with high blood pressure. This will ensure a healthy heart. Moreover, grapes are high in fibre which are crucial for a healthy cardiovascular system.

Alleviates Allergies

Thanks to its component called quercetin, grapes are gifted with anti-inflammatory properties. This is likely to soothe the symptoms of allergies, including a runny nose, watery eyes

Protects Against Diabetic Neuropathy

The component resveratrol in grapes is endowed with neuroprotective qualities. Some studies suggest that this makes the fruit effective in guarding against diabetic neuropathy.

Eases Constipation

Grapes are known to full of water and fibre. While water will keep you hydrated, fibre will regularise bowel movements, thus decreasing the risk of constipation.

Do you need more reasons to start loving this fruit? Pop a few grapes every day.

