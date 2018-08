Other than being an instant mood booster, cocoa has a lot of other health benefits that you might not have heard of. And we are not just talking about the taste it leaves in your mouth! Cocoa powder has high amounts of flavonoids which help with the various functions of our body, especially with the cardiovascular functions. If you have not been consuming cocoa already, we give you 5 reasons that will convince you to add it in your diet.

Reduces blood pressure: Cocoa flavanols are known to reduce blood pressure. A study done by the University of L’Aquila, Italy proved that flavonoids, which are in abundance in cocoa, produce nitric oxide in our bodies. This relaxes the muscles of the blood veins, providing a better blood flow, which in turn results in stable blood pressure.

Cuts the risk of heart attacks: The study mentioned above also proved that the nitric oxide also makes the blood flow through the arteries and blood vessels easier, thus reducing the chances of a heart attack or a stroke. Another study done at Cocoa Research Centre, Brazil proved that cocoa has the properties to reduce LDL cholesterol in blood. And add the blood thinning properties of cocoa that reduces the chances of a heart stroke furthermore.

Manages type 2 diabetes: A study done by the Institute of Food Science, Technology and Nutrition proved that consumption of cocoa has a direct relation to management of type 2 diabetes. The flavanols have the ability to improve insulin production and glucose metabolism in the body. It also reduces inflammation in diabetics as well as non-diabetics.

Improves blood flow to the brain: The polyphenols in cocoa have the ability to decrease the risk of neurodegenerative diseases by improving blood flow in the muscles. In the study done by the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, it showed that the flavonoids which produced nitric oxide relax the muscles of the blood veins and improves blood flow. The study also proves that regular consumption can improve the mental health.

Improves mood and symptoms of depression: Chocolates instantly boost your mood, right? Well, a study done in the University of Tübingen Medical School, Germany showed that the change in moods can be because of the high concentration of flavanols, the high amount of caffeine or the conversion of tryptophan into serotonin which is the natural mood stabaliser.

Image source: Shutterstock