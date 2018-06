Often, we spot people who are pessimists and concentrate only on the negative side. Many people on social media tend to put up posts filled with negativity which can dim everyone’s mood. Negativity not only affects the person but it also affects the people around him/ her. It can hamper one’s quality of life and can limit his/her potential of achieving their goals in life. It can wreck one’s health and lessen his/ her joy.

Dr Pallavi Arvind Joshi, Consultant – Psychiatry, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield explains, “Low grade depression is always present when you feel sad, you tend to feel negative and act accordingly. Our feelings, thoughts and actions are interlinked. Sometimes, the kind of environment where the people are raised or the circumstances since childhood can make them believe like life is unfair and they tend to become negative.”

She adds, “60% of people having negative thoughts are often found to have comorbid depression. Negativity often makes you feel that world is not a safe place or life is unfair, and paranoia develops for others, sometimes it can result in overt violence.” Read: Live Happy Tip of the Day: Sleep well to keep negative thoughts away

When asked about people who update status filled with negativity on social media, she said, “Whenever you read anything negative, don’t consider yourself in the situation, or consciously remind yourself that this is not my story and try to replace the thought with some memory or feeling which you like to do. No need to comment on such negative status, its good idea to unfollow certain negative people also. Here, Dr Pallavi Arvind Joshi lists out symptoms to identify someone who is riddled with pessimism.” Read: 5 negative thoughts that are making you look older

Symptoms:

You don’t feel happy with even those activities which other people enjoy.

Even if all is well in your life you are constantly worried about some crisis that you feel can occur in the future.

Whenever you view the past you only see the bad things.

Tips to lead a healthy life:

Exercise, get good amount of sleep and follow a healthy diet

Read watching good and positive stuff

Set goals

Cultivate hobbies

Invest in meaningful relationships

Discuss problems with only few people

Have empowering and positive self-dialogue

Image Source: Shutterstock