Bringing up a child isn’t an easy task and we all know that. Ask any parent and you will know how desperately one is struggling while managing kids, home and one’s own life. It leaves us drained, fatigued and exhausted. Sometimes most parents keep reeling from this exhaustion for so long that it kills the enthusiasm for anything that had once excited them – kids, family and job. But we parents are not complaining. Here are some parenting mistakes that we should stop committing today.

Parents too need some rejuvenation, relaxation and respite from their routine lives, but seldom do they get it. When this exhaustion piles up, in the long run, it can prove to be dangerous for a parent and the child too. We don’t realise it but then it pushes one bit-by-bit towards the dark world of depression.

Without help, it could reach dangerous proportions. ‘Often a parent might not understand that he/she might be suffering from depression. This can affect the parent-child relationship in a big way. Since children model themselves taking cues from a parent’s behaviour it is necessary for a parent to take control of one’s action. Else, it could affect the child’s well-being in the long run,’ says Dr Pawan Sonar, Sexology and Psychiatrist, Mumbai. He also points out that parental depression is more apparent in mothers than fathers. Here are some modern day signs of depression that you need to know.

But the thing with depression is that often one would not know what is going wrong. This is why it is necessary to learn about the symptoms of depression so one can help oneself or others who are in need. Here Dr Sonar talks about the symptoms of depression in a parent which basically translates into how a parent behaves with the child, here are some crucial signs:

You are cranky and irritable: It is expected out of kids but not from parents. If you are constantly cribbing, being cranky and irritable, blaming it on your child’s behaviour (and antics) it is time to sit back and evaluate your feelings and emotions for a while. Remember, when you become a parent you earn a silent middle name for yourself – patience. Of course, you cannot act patiently all the time, but if you are impatient with your kids every single moment, you probably need help. Here is why you need to stop romanticising depression.

You are ready to slap and shout at the drop of the hat: Again I repeat, parents need patience when it comes to dealing with children, even if you know that your little ones have turned out to be replicas of demons. They are bound to do things like breaking that Chinese vase while playing cricket indoors, break your mobile screen, damage your keyboard, even after you repeatedly warned them. This might make you go wild and land them with slap or two. I am not saying it is right. But probably during extreme situations your shouting and bashing are justified. But if you are repeating your actions for simple things like when they refuse to have a glass of milk, are unwilling to do homework or refuse to eat a morsel of food, then it could be a red flag.

Well, which action needs more stern punishment and which a strict warning, is something that you as a parent have to decide. But if slapping and shouting are becoming a norm of your parenting then the problem might not be with the child but you. Here are some signs of teenage depression that you should know.

You are short tempered: This could be a personality flaw, but it is an unhealthy parenting trait. Your temper can have damaging effects on your child. It would either make your child aggressive or shy never allowing your little one to explore his/her personality to the fullest. If your anger stems from otherworldly issues and you vent it out on your kids, just stop. If you are unable to do so, seek help, it could be a sign of depression.

You have a low threshold for your child’s tantrums: This is the reason why you resort to shouting, slapping and bashing your child even at the minute of faults. You are unable to control your emotions, arrange your thoughts and act accordingly because you feel displaced all the time.

You lack enthusiasm and energy when around kids: It is unlikely for a parent and you should be alarmed if this is a norm with you. I am not talking about the general fatigue and tiredness that plaques you due to work stress and other matters. But if you have turned to be a parent who cannot find awe in your child’s antics and achievements or fail to take an interest to help her improve in her lessons and school projects, hate to play and read to her and constantly want to free yourself from the kids, this is not normal.

If you are reading this article and can identify with these problems or know someone who behaves the same, know it is time to get up and get professional help. Book an appointment with a therapist immediately.

Image source: Shutterstock