Do not get shocked to find people with depression not owning it up or facing the condition after being adequately armed up, all thanks to the social stigma related to mental health and several misconceptions around depression. Depression can lead to a wide range of complications and can leave you real sick. Hence, it is important to know about the myths associated with depression and it is high time to get these myths busted. That will not only help you detect the condition early but will also lead to picking up the appropriate kind of treatment. Here’s all you need to know to get your facts correct about depression.

Myth: Depression is not an illness

Reality: That’s what most of us think and believe depression to be so. This is ridiculous as depression is a serious mental condition. Not just that, it is complicated too. It is a clinical condition that has social, psychological and biological origins and can be treated in several ways, say doctors. Thus, it is vital for you to reach out for clinical help when you find yourself in the condition. Talk to your doctor instead of ignoring depression and not doing anything about it.

Myth: Antidepressants can cure it forever

Reality: No, it is not true. Antidepressants can be a part of your treating process but not in all condition can they cure depression alone. Hence, it is not wise to go for self-medication when it comes to using antidepressants. These drugs essentially change your brain chemistry and help in resolving the biological issues involved in the condition. However, only biological issues are not responsible for depression. In order to address other issues, doctors may also prescribe psychotherapy or talk therapy.

Myth: Sad situations are triggers of depression

Reality: That’s a myth again. If you are into depression you may be sad as that is one of the symptoms of depression. At times, a heart break or losing a near one may increase the possibility of getting into depression. However, depression is not always caused by sadness. or a negative incident. Depression can occur even when everything in life is going well. The condition can result in feelings of despair, sadness, sorrow and lethargy even at a time when everything in your life is at place and as you wanted to be.

Myth: Depression is hereditary

Reality: Just because your parents have depression does not mean you will have it. In case you have a family history of depression you may have a possible chance of getting it. However, you may not always get into depression just because it is in your genes. Experts say they are not too certain if genetics play an important role in passing on the condition from one generation to another.