If you have been experiencing inflamed, bleeding or sensitive gums, you may necessitate scaling in order to heal them. © Shutterstock

Gum ailment is an irritation of the tissues of the gum that could have a negative impact on the enamels and supporting bone in your mouth. Plaque bacteria, acids and certain edibles all have a major possibility of contributing to the progress of gum disease.

Dental scaling is regularly performed to aid patients suffering from gum disease and extreme plaque build-up. While a standard cleaning will highlight only the tooth surface, scaling goes much deeper. The method can majorly aid in reversing the disease.

What exactly is dental scaling and how is it performed?

“Dental scaling occurs with labour-intensive hand instruments, ultrasonic instruments or both. The dental expert will begin the process after conducting a detailed check-up of your mouth. This is followed by using an ultrasonic scaling device to remove the plaque bacteria with sonic vibrations along with an antimicrobial agent,” said Dr Karishma Jaradi, Aesthetic Dentist, Dentzz Dental Care Centres.

Any form of plaque and calculus that has accumulated in your enamels surfaces and even underneath the gum line is removed during the process of scaling. A manual tool may be utilized next to eliminate the residue. The technique has been designed to specifically target the areas under the gum line and along the root. Scaling also removes stains and keeps teeth bright and shining.

Who needs this treatment?

Plaque is the root cause of almost every gum illness. It is a gluey film of microorganisms that deposits on your enamels and will lead to gum irritation if not cleaned correctly. As a result, the gums begin to pull away from the enamels and pockets (spaces) are formed.

“This lets plaque to get stuck in these spaces or pockets and it cannot be detached with just tooth brushing. Gum disease if not treated well in time may also lead to loss of tooth and bone. If you have been experiencing inflamed, bleeding or sensitive gums, you may necessitate scaling in order to heal them,” added Dr Jaradi.

Benefits of Scaling

Scaling presents plentiful benefits for patients suffering from gum illnesses. Some of the advantages of this procedure are –

 Prevents gum disease: Scaling is extremely operative at healing gum disease and help in getting back your gums health on track.

 Averts tooth loss: Decay and infection round tooth pockets or around the roots of enamels

can cause loos of tooth, scaling treats these conditions prior to any grave consequences.

 It’s a painless procedure: A local anaesthesia to the enamels and gums ensures it to be a pain-free process.

 Speedy recovery: Even though you may experience some discomfort or bleeding for the first few days, it usually diminishes rapidly. The skilled oral expert will schedule a follow-up appointment to study the way your gums are healing and to measure the size of the healing pockets.

(with inputs from Dr Karishma Jaradi, Aesthetic Dentist, Dentzz Dental Care Centres)