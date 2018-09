In the month of August, as reported by the Public Health Department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), over 2000 cases of dengue were admitted across various city hospitals. This data also suggests the number has increased in comparison to last year. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection causing a severe flu-like illness. Diseases like dengue can directly impact the platelet count in one’s body, which makes this fever life threatening.

Believing and following every piece of information received on networking platforms, and otherwise, is not a wise thing to do. Here we help you understand facts from the fibs about dengue:

Drinking Papaya juice or consuming juice made out of papaya leaves is the ultimate cure.

Papaya and its leaves are a power packed source of antioxidants and work wonders in boosting our immunity. Recent studies state that consuming approx. 25ml of papaya leaf extract diluted with water and sugar (if required) minimum twice a day, helps increasing the platelet count. Anti-oxidant properties of papaya leaf extract work against Hemolysis (breaking down of red blood cells) effect of dengue virus. These properties also help heal wounds, bring down fever, boost protective white blood cells and build the body’s immune system. If you suffer from dengue once, you will never contract it again.

This is probably the most dangerous myth about dengue, it increases the risk of more people being careless about the disease. While our immune system may be capable of fighting-off dengue, it is not immune to the virus. Taking preventive measures against the dengue virus is the best step forward. Goat milk can be the life-saver.

Goat milk is known to help in the recovery from dengue fever, but no evidence relate its use in increasing platelet count. Goats’ milk is rich in selenium and is beneficial anyway. But, its effectiveness especially amongst dengue patients is unknown. While there is no scientific backing for the benefits of Papaya leaves juice and Goat’s milk, many traditional healers do suggest that goat milk may be beneficial to people infected with dengue virus. Wear light clothes to avoid dengue causing mosquitoes.

American mosquito control association has established that mosquitoes are not attracted to certain color of clothes, or blood type; mosquitoes are primarily attracted to carbon dioxide and heat.

However, Allopathic doctors are not very impressed with the efficacy of Goat’s milk and Papaya leaves juice for curing dengue. Importantly, there is no vaccine to prevent dengue and that is why adopting preventive method is the best attack against dengue virus. Finally, stop believing everything you read online, it’s best to speak to your physician for treatment options.

(With inputs by Rasika Parab, HOD-Nutrition Therapy, Fortis Hospital, Mulund and Rajeshwari Shetty, Head of Dietetics, SL Raheja Hospital)