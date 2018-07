A brain gym might sound weird but that’s exactly what is needed today for the cause of fighting dementia, say experts. Just as your body needs daily exercise to be fit, your brain’s requirements are the same as well. All you need to know is your gap, be it in numbers or alphabets or words or anything else and accordingly pick up your brain exercise to keep it sharper. Considered as tools for fighting dementia, these games can be the perfect mode of making your brain proactive and help you keep dementia under control. There are tons of apps and programs out there, thanks to technology and its advancement that can help you recharge your brain.

These games can change lives of those with dementia

Crossword puzzles open-up knots in brain: Any kind of puzzles, be it number or word can help you work out your brain. Solving puzzles help in stimulating different areas of your brain and keeps brain nerves on toes.

Get back to your college days and sit for lectures: You can never be too old to learn something new. Go and attend lectures and sit in classes where group discussions take place. Your ability to learn something new symbolizes a healthy brain. It keeps your neural functions active and the ability to pick up something new keeps your long-term memory alive and helps you keep off from dementia.

Switch over from TV to books: Studies show that watching TV curbs your brain functions and reading books keeps your brain engaged and brain nerve active, stimulating your brain functions. Hence, it is always better to open a new book and go on an interesting experience than burning your brain by lending an ear to the idiot box.

Have some playtime with children: Spend some time with children and play with them to keep your brain on the mark. Doctors have found that vivid imaginations of children are directly linked to memories. Also, playing with kids bring down an adult’s level of stress, blood pressure, heart rate and cortisol levels. The more time you spend with children, the more you will be able to turn your mood on which in turn will help you preserve your brain’s function.

Exercise daily to keep your brain alive: While it is proven that physical exercise has no direct impact on your brain, it works on the hormones, blood oxygen levels and nutrient flow across the body. Thus, your brain gets to feed more of nutrients, oxygen and blood that keeps your brain proactive and reduces risk of dementia. Healthier a brain, chances of memory loss are less.

Image Source: Shutterstock