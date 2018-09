As I already have a medical history of hypertension, diabetes etc, I got very scared but Dr Khanna reassured and told me about this new technique.

Indira Sharma(71), got a new lease of life at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital after getting treatment for a deadly brain disease. She was suffering from carotid stenosis (narrowing of the brain artery due to the calcification of plaque) in brain.

She was successfully treated with a new technique for restoration of brain circulation and prevention of catastrophic stroke by inserting a mesh covered stent with distal brain embolic protection. The critical procedure was performed by Dr. Prof. N N Khanna, Senior Consultant, Interventional Cardiologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi.

Explaining the patient’s condition, Dr. N. N. Khanna said, “When she visited us, she complained of dizziness and weakness in the right side of her body since the last ten days.” Indira had a background history of hypertension, type 2 diabetes, Coronary Artery Bypass Surgery (CABG), Iliac stenting (angioplasty of leg artery) and permanent pacemaker implantation making the procedure of carotid artery stenting very risky and complicated.

“In order to treat her we performed carotid angioplasty with cerebral protection on her. We used a fine mesh stent, a latest technique in India used for angioplasty of brain artery for prevention of stroke. The technology was first used in Europe and has recently been introduced in India. This is the first operative case here that we performed,” further added Dr Khanna.

Explaining the benefits of this novel technique for restoring brain circulation, and preventing devastating stroke Dr Khanna said, “Unlike a covered stent, this fine mesh stent allows the blood to flow through it but doesn’t allow cholesterol and other clot particles to go into the brain and cause stroke. It filters them out preventing distal embolization to occur after the carotid angioplasty procedure. The procedure takes about 25 minutes on average.”

After the surgery, Indira Sharma, the patient said, “I was feeling dizziness when I visited Dr Khanna for my treatment. After all my tests were done, Dr Khanna informed me that my right carotid artery is 99% blocked. As I already have a medical history of hypertension, diabetes etc, I got very scared but Dr Khanna reassured and told me about this new technique.”

“The process of carotid stenosis is similar to the blockage of an artery in heart. In this also, the cholesterol gets deposited in the brain artery. There is a risk that the loose particles of cholesterol can go to the brain and cause stroke. 50% of stroke in carotid artery stenting occur in the post operative period after the successful carotid stenting procedure. This happens because of plaque protrusion into the stent and subsequent embolization. This novel technique doesn’t allow plaque to protrude inside the stent because of fine mesh around the stent,” Dr Khanna concluded.

Source: Press release