Time and again, there have been talks about how women tend to not take care of themselves. They tend to ignore their health and so on. Also, women seem to feel more guilt than men, says study. This is something that Bollywood diva also spoke about at an event recently.

“Women have a tendency of feeling a lot of guilt. We are always trying to be perfect in playing different roles, so I feel it is important to take time for yourself and do it without guilt. Even if women go for a spa session, most women are thinking ‘Oh, I have to go pick my kids from school’ or ‘My husband must be coming home’. Women are constantly worrying about someone else… But it’s okay to take time for yourself and do it without guilt,” Deepika said at an event on ‘Finding Beauty in Imperfection’, organised by Ficci Ladies Organisation (FLO).

In a pristine white ensemble and with her hair neatly tied, Deepika gave a motivational talk on how she dealt with depression, and the work being done by her NGO The Live Love Laugh Foundation, which was founded in 2015 and deals with mental health issues.

What does the study say?

According to a study published in the Spanish Journal of Psychology, women feel guilt more deeply that man do. Moreover, men tend to turn an insensitive eye towards their mistakes. Reportedly, Itziar Etxebarria, who led the study said, “Feelings of guilt are more intense among females, not only among adolescents but also among young and adult women. They also show the highest scores for interpersonal sensitivity. This difference is particularly stark in the 40 to 50-year-old age group.”

She pointed that the reason for this excessive guilt was the social conditioning. “This is caused by certain educational practices, which demand more of females, and which are sometimes still in use despite belief to the contrary,” she reportedly said.

The study also noted that as men get older, they start feeling the guilt a little more. “As men enter middle age they tend to start to feel guilt more strongly,” the study stated.

This is not to say that men do not feel guilty at all, but to explain that women often have feelings of guilt as a rather strong one.

(with inputs from IANS)