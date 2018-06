Depression is a loosely used term today. Almost daily we see or read about someone who is suffering the dreadful mental condition. A person who is really depressed doesn’t realize his own state. Its a feeling of emptiness or worthlessness. Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood actress who has never shied away from accepting her fight against depression has mentioned a lot of times about how, depression made her breakdown almost everyday and how, she felt ’empty’. The actress, who is the founder of ‘ The Live, Love, Laugh Foundation’ to fight depression posted a note on how it is a misunderstood illness.

Actor Anupam Kher recently urged people to come forward to help people with depression. In his video he talks about how the silent disease needs to be spoken about. Friends! This video is an attempt by me to spread awareness about the most silent and perhaps the biggest disease spreading at an alarming speed in the world today – DEPRESSION. Please make it reach out to people and help. Thanks. #LoveLifeLiveLife 🙏😍https://t.co/VU5GW98nSK — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 18, 2018 Dr Kedar Tilwe, Consultant Psychiatrist and Sexologist, Department of Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences, Hiranandani Hospital and Vashi says, ‘ Depression is defined as a pervasive sadness of mood which lasts for at least 2 weeks, it is felt by self or observed by others, and does not vary in intensity through most of the day. It is not merely ‘low mood’or blue’s or unhappiness; as these would fluctuate throughout the day and improve on doing things that would make you happy.’ Read: Shaheen Bhatt opens up about depression. Here is why India needs to talk about this mental health issue

How does one identify that they’re in depression ?

‘Most diagnostic guidelines use a collection of symptoms to diagnose d epression , one of which is pervasive sadness of mood,’ added Dr Tilwe.

Others include decreased interest in previously pleasurable activity (e.g. not enjoying hobbies that you used to like).

Changes in appetite. Read: Diet and depression: Know what to eat and avoid

Alteration in sleep pattern.

Psychomotor Agitation or Retardation.

Fatigue or loss of energy.

Recurrent thoughts of death.

Difficulty in concentrating.

Feelings of worthlessness or inappropriate guilt. Treatment Untreated Depression can build up in severity, till self-harm ideas start developing and the only way out of the suffering seems to be to end one’s life. ‘Ruminative Depressive thought process can make a person feel like a failure, unwanted, incapable and make the world appear bleak and gloomy. This can severely affect the way a depressed person perceives their own future and can cause serious damage to their social, personal and occupational life. Sleep patterns get altered and appetite changes can occur. Decreased interest in having sex can lead to worsening of marital relationship. Increased stress levels may lead to suppressing of immunity and consequently increase the risk of physical illness,’ added Dr Tilwe.

Things to say and things to never say to someone suffering depression:

The whole concept of someone ‘falling’ in depression seems farce. Because unlike physical illnesses, mental illness is seen differently. Visiting a psychiatrist is taboo, above all- it is ‘ considered unimportant’. There are things that you should not say when someone is visibly suffering from depression- because someone in that state is already breaking from within.

Dr. Parul Tank- Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund says, there are a lot of things that one shouldn’t utter to someone in depression.

Things to say:

·’I can empathize with you.’

· ‘Please tell me what you are feeling and thinking.’

· ‘Tell me how I can help.’

· ‘Show affection.’

· ‘Tell them it’s okay to cry and you are there to listen.’

Things not to say:

· ‘Stop feeling depressed’

· ‘What do you need to feel so sad about.’

· ‘Come on, get over it.’

· ‘Oh, you will feel better, don’t worry.’

· ‘It’s just a phase.’

So, the next time you see someone depressed or you find yourself in the state, seek help- reach out and most of all- Let’s Talk Depression!