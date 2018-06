Children love playing in the rains, don’t they? And as a parent, you may have a tough time helping them cope with monsoon sickness. But whether it is a child or an adult, rains can make you sick on any given day! Given that monsoon brings with it tons of infections and illness, children and adults alike might have to rush for various treatments to hospitals. Here are 4 kadhas as recommended by Dr Rajeshwari Shetty, Head of Dietetics, SL Raheja Hospital to make at home for anyone suffering cold, cough, sore throat and so on! So what are you waiting for? The next time anyone at home falls prey to flu, hurry to the kitchen to make this!

White Onion: Boil white onion in water until water gets reduced to half, let the concoction cook. You can also add jaggery to make it less bitter. Have it warm. Read: Mumbai rains: Try this recipe by a dietician! Whole Pepper: Boil whole pepper in water, reduce to half and let the concoction cool. Have it then. Cumin, Black Pepper and Jaggery Kadha: Take one glass (about 330ml) of water and boil one tablespoon of cumin seeds (Jeera) and ¼ teaspoon of ground black Pepper. Stir in half a tablespoon of jaggery for sweetness. Let the mixture reduce to half, and then cool. This can be given 2-3 tablespoons at a time, throughout the day. Tulsi, Ginger, Ajwain and Pepper Kada: This is one of the most often resorted to kadha! Peel and cut some ginger into small pieces. Along with a glass of water boil ginger with 4-5 Tulsi leaves, a teaspoon of ajwain and a pinch of Pepper. Let it reduce to half. When lukewarm, give 2-3 tablespoons at a time, throughout the day to your toddler to cure cold and cough.

With these, Dr Shetty says, your regular cough, cold or flu is sure to go away.

Read: Ditch your usual chai and go for this pepper-flavoured tea!

Image Source: Shutterstock