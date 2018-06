There could be a lot of factors that can lead to performance anxiety or even erectile dysfunction, and high blood pressure is one of them. While this problem is also related to age and other physiological factors, restricted blood circulation or low blood supply to the penis could lead to the same. Here are 10 superfoods that can help you beat erectile dysfunction and issues of low libido.

Here is how blood pressure leads to erectile dysfunction

High blood pressure narrows and constricts the blood vessels that can cause restricted blood flow from the heart to rest of the major organs, including penis. Moreover, some blood pressure medications also add to the problem and could lead to the condition. So if you suffer from high blood pressure and have a performance issue in bed, the first step of action should be to control blood pressure. Here are 10 daily habits that are aging your heart faster than its time.

Here are some to treat high blood pressure:

Exercise every day to boost blood circulation which can help to counter problems of erectile dysfunction. Do more squats as it would help you to work on your lower body and improve circulation to your genitals to help you get a better erection. All this, in turn, can help keep your heart healthy and deal with issues of high blood pressure. Here are six natural remedies for a healthy heart.

Eat salad every day. Make sure to include beetroot in your diet. The nitrates present in beetroot helps dilate blood vessels. So, consuming beet in any form – raw, juice or in a vegetable preparation can benefit you. Here are six ways in which beetroot juice can save your life.

Take your medications regularly. If your condition has worsened with time and you need medications to keep your blood pressure in control, take it regularly. However, remember some drugs used to treat high blood pressure can also lead to ED. So talk to your doctor not just about for heart health but your performance issues as well so that your drugs don’t come in the way of your love life.

