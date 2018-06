Long gone are the days when we use to write using a pen-paper. With rapid digitalization, technology has taken over our lives. Many young adults are sitting in cubicles staring at their computer screens all day, draining and straining their eyes. Kids spend hours on their tablets and smartphones, in inadequate lighting conditions and incorrect postures. Unlike a book or piece of paper, the screens add contrast, flicker and glare, thus taking the eyes more effort to focus. Research indicates that 50-90% of people who spend a significant amount of their time in front of computer screens show at least some symptoms of the Computer Vision Syndrome.

‘The Computer Vision Syndrome is the most common problem being faced by youngsters today, given the prolonged durations they spend exposing themselves to harmful radiations from these screens,’ says Dr Devanshi Shah, Consultant- ophthalmologist, KJ Somaiya Super specialty hospital.

Read: Do you experience dry, burning eyes? Headaches that just won’t go away? Are you sick of staring at the computer screen? Well you could be suffering from what the doctors call Computer Vision Syndrome.

Eyestrain, dryness in the eye, neck and shoulder pain, headaches and blurred visions are the most common symptoms which in the long run can cause severe health issues. Eyes are the most sensitive part of our body and it is therefore important to give them an adequate amount of rest.

Read: How can I minimize eye strain during my work hours?

Image Source: Shutterstock