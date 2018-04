Trip to beaches, dip in the pool and hike in the woods are all good ideas for summer days. However, all of this means exposure to sun and moreover, to all the pollen and allergens in the open. All in all, your body is put through a lot of sweat, dirt, humidity and pollution. That is why illnesses come in as a package.

We chalk out top 4 commonly found diseases this summer and what could be done to keep them at bay. Dr Anand Mishra, Internal medicine Specialist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi lists them for us.

1) Asthma Attacks

There is a spike in Asthma attacks, due to an increase in air pollution during the summers; high humidity and pollen levels also cause asthmatic patients to develop breathing problems.

Prevention tip:

Keep a check on pollution levels and the temperature; if they are high it is advisable to stay indoors.

Carry your inhalers at all times, especially when you’re outdoors.

2) Food Poisoning

There is a high possibility for someone to fall ill from food poisoning during the summers. Bacteria that cause food to spoil faster, develop faster in hot and humid weather conditions. Those with a weakened immune system like kids and older adults are more susceptible.

Prevention tip:

Drink plenty of fluids and electrolytes.

Keep easily perishable food items refrigerated

Do not keep food out in the open for more than two hours.

Avoid eating from roadside carts, here bacteria and flies thrive easily.

3) Sinusitis

Like Asthma, those with Sinusitis are intolerable towards higher levels of pollen, which can lead to watery eyes and a runny nose, causing facial pain.

Prevention tip:

Stay clear from dusty places, smog, high traffic and polluted areas that will cause irritation.

Avoid smoking as it will aggravate the situation.

Carry nasal drops as recommended by your physician with you at all times.

4) Yeast Infections

Summers causes one to often sweat profusely, and most of the times one remains in the same pair of clothing throughout the day. The humidity in the air aggravates the situation and often causes irritation; this is seen more common amongst women.

Read: 7 signs of yeast infections that you should never ignore!

Prevention tip:

Ensure you stay clean through the day by frequent visits to the restroom to freshen up.

Make sure to have a bath as soon you’re back from your gym, workplace or and other outdoor location, in humid weather.

If infections persist for over two days, it is best to see a skin specialist.

Image Source: Shutterstock