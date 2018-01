Ringworm infection is a skin infection quite common that cause red bumps and itches a lot. Although most of us are aware of the condition, there are few myths that most of us still believe. The common one being ringworm is caused by a worm. So to help you out get a better idea about the infection, we have busted few common myths about ringworm infection.

Myth 1: Ringworm is caused by a worm

It might be because of the name “ringworm” that most people think that it is a worm that causes the condition. However, it is not true. Ringworm is a fungal infection, which means it is caused by a fungus. Also called as tinea, a group of fungi known as dermatophytes cause the skin infection. The condition is named so because of the unique ring-like pattern that forms on the skin once you get infected.

Myth 2: Ringworm only affects the skin

This is a most common misconception that many people have. However, in reality, ringworm can affect the nails in addition to the skin. Fungal infection of the toenails is quite common. This appears as a ring-like pattern on the nails, which turns the nails thick and yellow in colour.

Myth 3: Ringworm is NOT contagious

This is not true as ringworm can spread easily from one person to others, even without touching the person who is infected. The fungus can be present in hats, hairbrush, towels, etc. Hence, if you share any of these infected items, there is a high chance that you can develop ringworm. It could be of the scalp or anywhere on the skin including the private parts. Moreover, you can even catch an infection from your pet. Also read about how to prevent a ringworm infection from spreading.

Myth 4: Ringworm is treated with antibiotics

Whatever is the infection, most often than not, we tend to take antibiotics to treat it. However, this is not a good idea and not so for ringworm. This is because ringworm is a fungal infection and antibiotics are medications used to treat bacterial infections, which means antibiotics do not work against fungal infections. Ringworm can be treated with anti-fungal medications that can be taken orally or applied to the skin. Also read about home remedies to get rid of a ringworm infection

Myth 5: You can’t catch the infection again if you get it once.

The truth is ringworm infection is quite common and can recur. Moreover, if you fail to complete the course of anti-fungal infections, it can recur. Be it ringworm infection of the skin (including scalp) or nails, there are high chances that you can get the infection more than once in your lifetime.

Image Source: Shutterstock