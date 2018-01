Microbes are present everywhere. Right from what you eat to what you wear, we are living in an environment filled with harmful microorganisms. These tiny creatures, which are invisible to the eyes, can cause various infections ranging from common cold and cough to life-threatening conditions like sepsis. However, there are few common misconceptions that most of us have about bacteria and the related infections. Here are 5 common myths about bacteria busted!

Myth 1: You can get bacterial infections like UTI and vaginal infections from public toilets.

A common myth that almost every one of us believes without a second thought. However, this is not true. When asked about this, Uro-Oncological robotic surgeon Dr Anup Ramani said that he hasn’t come anyone contracting UTI by using a public latrine in all his years of practice. Instead, he emphasizes that if you follow proper hygiene and sanitation practices when using a toilet, there is no way bacteria can infect you. Here’s more on can public toilets give you urine infection and STDs?

Myth 2: Using hot water works better than cold water to fight bacteria.

Well, there is no truth to this because cold water washes the same amount of bacteria as hot water. According to a study [1], temperature doesn’t play any role in killing the bacteria. Moreover, hot water can cause scalding. Instead, using a soap to clean your hands than just plain water can help you to prevent bacterial infections. According to the CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, you should count 20 while lathering and then rinse while washing your hands. Do follow this tip every time you wash your hands without fail. Here’s a step-by-step guide to washing your hands the right way.

Myth 3: Taking an antibiotic can help you to get rid of cold and other common infections.

This is what most of us end up doing when suffering from common cold, especially during winters. However, taking an antibiotic is not the answer to all the infections. It doesn’t provide any respite from the cold and sore throat. This is because cold is caused due to viruses and antibiotic do not help in treating viral infections. Antibiotics are only effective for bacterial infections. Hence, taking an antibiotic for every infection will do more harm than good as it can put you at risk of antibiotic resistance. Also read about ways Indians are overusing antibiotics and why they should stop right away!

