The drop in temperature not only increases the risk of a cough and cold but also puts you at high risk of viral infections due to low immunity. Not only this, winters also increase your susceptibility to respiratory infections such as pneumonia, bronchitis, asthma and allergic reactions. Here are tips to prevent common respiratory infections in winter. Cold is an infection of the upper respiratory tract when the virus particles are inhaled. However, it is not just cough and cold that you should be wary of in winters. Here are few common health problems that are triggered or worsened during the cold weather, says Dr Narendra Prasad, Consultant Physician, Columbia Asia hospital, Hebbal.

Joint pain: Orthopedicians say that in cold weather, the human body will conserve more heat, and more blood would be circulated to heart and lungs. So when this happens the arms, shoulders, knee joints blood vessels will contract leading to pain. This is also the reason why the cases of arthritis are quite common during this time of the season. Here are few tips to prevent joint pain during winter.

Heart attack: Elderly people are more at risk due to drop in body temperature (hypothermia) in the colder months. The heart is affected by increased heart rate and blood pressure, where the heart needs to function harder to keep the body warm. These changes increase the risk of blood clots or thickening of the blood vessels which leads to heart attack and stroke.

Psoriasis: Everyone experiences mild to the moderately dry skin at some point, but for some, it’s a chronic problem. Especially during winter, the cold winds, low humidity, wet weather and less sunlight drains the moisture out of our skin making it dry and itchy. And psoriasis is no exception. Winter can trigger psoriasis outbreaks, causing itchy, dry red patches. Here are few ways to tackle the drying effects of cold temperature in winter. Also read things people suffering from psoriasis must do.

