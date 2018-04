There are several tests which can be performed to determine the presence of colorectal cancer. These are important as they allow people to identify cancer at an early stage and thereby ensure treatment and hopefully curability. It is important to know the signs and symptoms of cancer so you can reach out to a doctor on time and take the right preventive measures. Here Dr Ajay Kumar, Executive Director – Gastroenterology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, tell us what goes into the screening of colon cancer.

A Colonoscopy is conducted to view the lining of the rectum and the entire colon. One should opt for a Colonoscopy every 10 years, especially after the age of 50.

A Sigmoidoscopyallows for the direct view of the rectum and the lower part of the colon (the descending colon). This area accounts for about one-half of the total area of the rectum and colon. A flexible sigmoidoscopy should be conducted every five years, with or without an immunochemical stool test

A CT colonography (virtual colonoscopy) is a test that uses a CT scanner to take images of the entire bowel. These images are in two- and three-dimensions and are reconstructed to allow a radiologist to determine if the polyps that are present are cancers.

Stool tests— Colorectal cancers often release microscopic amounts of blood and abnormal DNA into the stool. Therefore Stool testing should be done every year.

Family History plays a very important role in determining if a person is at risk of developing colorectal cancer. If a person has an immediate relative who suffers from colorectal cancer, then one should begin screening for the same by the age of 40. This screening will typically involve a colonoscopy at an interval of five years. People who have second-degree relatives (grandparents and cousins) suffering from colorectal cancer are at average risk of developing the disease. Some people have known genetically-based colon cancer syndromes in their families, such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) or hereditary nonpolyposis colon cancer (HNPCC). These less common conditions require aggressive screening and preventive treatments.

In conclusion one must always remember that screening regularly for colorectal cancer is the key to ensuring its prevention. For high-risk individuals, the screening should be done at a more frequent interval and should start at a younger age i.e. between 35 – 40 years old.

Image source: Shutterstock