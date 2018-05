Sneha Gupta, 25, consulted Dr Pallavi Arvind Joshi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield in Bangalore with a peculiar complaint. ‘She visited my OPD for indecisiveness, low confidence, constant need of security and constant need of praise. On inquiry, I came to know that she had a childhood where her all needs were met. Her mother was a housewife and she had a brother too. She grew up seeing that her brother was involved in decision making at home while the mother or Sneha were never too involved.’

Sneha and her mother were expected to do routine household work without questioning much. As she grew up, she developed an understanding about how she needed to be constantly appreciated, or needed an approval.

Sneha has had multiple relationships, and majority of her boyfriends found her to be clingy and highly dependent on them. She also felt suffocated due to her own ambitions that could never be fulfilled due to her psychological barriers.

‘After few sessions of therapy and a course of medications patient showed a lot of improvement.’

Here’s what she was diagnosed with…

Cinderella syndrome. It’s a constant unconscious desire to be taken care by others. ‘In other words, it’s mental framework of dependencies on others whether emotional, financial and any major other areas. It stems from fear of independence. Particularly seen in females and has roots in conditioning from childhood, societal attitude and to certain extent more active amygdala( a part of brain),’ explains Dr Joshi.

The condition is pretty common, although under-reported. People suffering from the condition generally face relationship difficulties, lack of confidence or some anxiety issues.

Gender disparity

Normally more women get affected by the condition. ‘As they are conditioned to be dependent on others for their safety needs, they see other women in the family and society are dependent on male members from their childhood for different needs, how society treats them as fragile and a set of expectations in many houses like don’t go alone at night or give all your money to husband etc.’

However, in a very dominating household even male children can get affected and feel emotionally paralysed.

What if you suffer from ‘Cinderella Syndrome‘?

Firstly, evaluate how you think. ‘Re-evaluate your thinking. Take a step back and take ownership of your own life.’

Reaffirm several times to yourself – “ I am self-sufficient and perfect and I love myself”.

Try to challenge your fears every now and then.

Try to come out of comfort zone and do things differently.

Talk openly to your partner or significant other if you feel there is fear of abandonment if you become more successful and is acting as a hindrance in your growth (one of the reasons for development of Cindrella syndrome).

Our ambitions and goals should be chosen for ourselves and opinion of others should not be valued beyond a point.

Image Source: Shutterstock