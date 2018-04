In this day and age where individuals battle with time due to their busy schedules, many of them tend to overlook their health. This has led to an alarming increase in the incidence of non-communicable and lifestyle related diseases like obesity, Type 2 diabetes and has accounted for half of the deaths in recent times. What is worse is that this increase is happening in Low and Middle-Income countries like India.

Chronic kidney disease also adds to this issue. World Health Organization projected a prevalence of chronic kidney disease worldwide, among 8-16% of adults above 30 years of age and has considered it to be one of the major reasons for a rise in mortality rate.

A balanced, healthy diet plays an important role in fighting factors that trigger chronic kidney disease. Consuming the right food in right proportions can certainly help prevent the onset of kidney disease.

Obviously, preventing kidney disease and working towards attaining a healthy lifestyle is what we should all aim to do. Dr P Rahul, Nephrologist, NephroPlus Dialysis Centre at Citizens Hospital, Hyderabad, suggests few healthy lifestyle tips that can reduce and control the risk of developing kidney disease:

1. Diet: Unhealthy diet can lead to kidney damage. Excess consumption of sodium, red meat, processed food and sugar can lead to diabetes and obesity which leads to a high chance of suffering from Kidney disease. Meals which balance the glucose level in your bloodstream and stabilize your blood pressure are certainly beneficial.

Eat right to stay healthy:-

a. It is always good to go green: include more of fruits and vegetables in your diet as it is one of the best ways to protect your kidneys

b. Get real: Drop the high-salt, trans-fat takeaways and convenience foods like hot cakes and fast food items. Develop an actual interest and enjoy cooking from scratch with fresh, healthy ingredients. These taste better and good for your kidneys.

c. Be conscious about fats: Select the right cooking oil to protect the blood vessels in your kidneys

d. Go nuts – Boost your intake of nuts and legumes. They are tasty and also provide healthy fat and fibre

e. Reduce consumption of sugar- Sugar can be harmful to your overall health and kidneys if consumed beyond required. Avoid sweetened drinks and treats, fast foods, processed food and red meat

f. Right grains – Explore the wide range of legumes, grains, and nuts that are readily available in the market and make them a part of your daily eating

2. Regular Checkups – Keep an eye on blood pressure and blood sugar levels as these are the biggest cause of kidney disease.

3. Drink fresh water– Consistent water intake is highly recommended by the doctors. Water helps the kidney to remove all the waste from the blood in the form of urine.

4. Exercise – Any kind of physical activity – even small to moderate amounts helps avoid gaining excessive weight and also ensures that you sleep well.

Healthy kidneys promise you a clean and fresh body! So take that small step today and work towards a healthier you!

