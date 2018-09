Zimbabwe’s capital city, Harare, has recently witnessed an outbreak of cholera that has claimed 10 lives and left over 300 people unwell. According to recent media report, the major cause of this outbreak in Harare was a leakage in one of the sewer pipes that led to contamination of the water. While you should always consult a doctor and go for conventional treatment instead of simply relying on natural remedies for the condition, these elements of nature may arm up your body to fight the condition and helping you in quick recovery. Here are top four natural remedies to beat cholera.

Take in more fluid: We all know that cholera causes severe dehydration, hence the first attempt to treat the condition should focus on rehydration of the body. Drinking a lot of water to keep your body hydrated is a must. Make sure you either drink boiled water or water purified by chlorine or iodine to ensure the safety of water that you are consuming. Apart from water, you can take tender coconut water, buttermilk, herbal tea and orange juice for keeping your body hydrated.

Have ORS that’s home-made: As cholera leads to excessive loss of fluids from body, quick restoration of body fluid and salt is important for speedy recovery from the condition. This can be best done by having oral rehydration solution (ORS) as it lessens the intensity of symptoms. You should try making ORS at home apart from consuming the one prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and is available in the market. In order to make home-made ORS, all you need to do is mix half spoon of salt and six spoons of sugar in 1 litre of water.

Make use of probiotic yogurt: This is an effective cholera healer. Stuffed with healthy bacteria that improve digestion and aid your body to fight bacteria causing cholera, probiotic yogurt also enhances body immune system. Having 2 to 3 cups of plain probiotic yogurt will be highly beneficial for cholera hit health.

Eat ginger: Ginger is known for its natural antibiotic properties and is an effective cure for cholera. It also helps in cholera induced diarrhoea, stomach cramps and abdominal pain. Either have grates of ginger mixed with honey for betterment of your digestive process or consume it in the form of ginger tea. One cup of ginger tea mixed with black peppers, holy basil and mint leaves will not only improves your digestive capacity but will also hydrate your body.