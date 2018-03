This year’s spring is feeling hotter in Delhi, as the temperature in the national capital crossed 34°C in the first two weeks, which is 5 degrees above average. The nights are still slightly cooler, with the temperatures hovering around 14°C to 17°C and is expected to peak towards the end of the month. While many factors might be contributing to the advent of early summers, the difference in temperatures between night time and day and the uncommon spring heat has already begun affecting the health of people.

“The approximate 20° difference between nighttime and daytime temperatures is significant and affecting people’s health. While people are venturing out during the hot day without any handy winter wear, by the time they return home, the weather becomes much cooler, chilly, and windy, making them vulnerable to cold and flu. This is the ideal time for micro-organisms to breed, and a host of viral and bacterial diseases are affecting people. Mosquitoes have re-entered our lives. While at the peak of summers in May and June, their activity decreases, warmer temperatures in March means more people are at risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya. In recent years, we have seen national level outbreaks of these diseases and we should be ready to prevent a repeat of last years.” said Dr Ashish Khattar, Venkateshwar Hospital, Dwarka.

The month of March in Delhi sees mercury hitting 30 usually towards the end of the month, and days are cooler that what people are experiencing now. While weather predictions do not foresee any major distraction in the weather pattern, apart from a few odd showers, the month is expected to grow hotter.

This has already triggered a spike in the cases of viral fever and other infections, with doctors reporting more patients than usual.

“The cases of viral fever, flu, and various other infections have already increased, with children being most vulnerable and affected. Getting infected by various strains of pathogens while playing with other kids in the open, they bring the disease home, affecting other siblings and the entire family. We have seen a 30% hike in the number of viral fever and upper respiratory infection patients recently. It is important that people do take important measures to prevent them for the disease by avoiding close contact with ill people, maintaining cleanliness and hygiene, monitoring your child’s activities, and so on,” added Dr. Ashish.

Another problem that people face with approaching summers is not keeping them hydrated enough. People tend to form a habit of drinking less water during winters, which continues with the initial summer months. It is important that the bodies are kept hydrated by increasing our fluid intake, including juice, traditional lemonades, and water.

Source: Press release

Image source: Shutterstock