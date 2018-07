Monsoon is here and with the splash of rain, Dengue is once again in the air. In case you have sudden fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, pain behind the eyes, fatigue, nausea and vomiting and a drop in your blood pressure, it is certainly the time for you to go for a blood test and check your platelet count. While it is widely known that Dengue mosquitoes usually bite in the morning, you can get infected at night as well. Dengue does not spare anyone and affect both adults and children alike.

At present, there are no specific drugs or antibiotics to cure Dengue, neither do we have any vaccine to prevent it. Hence, all we have are our natural remedies to turn to for preventing this deadly condition that has already costed several lives.

Natural way of controlling Dengue

Giloy: Boil the stems of Giloy with some Tulsi leaves into it and have this herbal drink. Giloy not only maintains your metabolic rate but also enhances your body immune system, safeguarding it against infection.

Papaya Leaves: Papaya leaves are one of the best remedies against Dengue. These help in shooting up the platelet count and curbs symptoms of fever, body ache, chills, nausea and weariness.

Fenugreek Leaves: These help in bringing down your fever and act as natural soothing agent for your body pain. It also helps you in having a sound sleep to overcome the tiredness. You can add some methi powder and mix it with water to have it or munch on the crushed leaves.

Goldenseal: Its dried root has amazing medicinal property and can provide quick relief to Dengue symptoms, flushing out the virus from the body. You can crush and chew or juice it.

Turmeric: A glass of milk with turmeric not only amps up your metabolism but also prepares your body for a speedy healing process.

Tulsi Leaves along with Black Pepper: Boil some Tulsi leaves in water, add a pinch of black pepper and drink it. This drink is a superb immunity builder and an anti-bacterial agent as well.

Preventing Dengue naturally

As we all know prevention is better than cure, nature has its own way of preventing Dengue as well. With monsoons coming in, it is always wise to keep mosquitoes away and reduce chances of contracting Dengue.

Clear away standing waters in and around your house. Do not give a chance to mosquitoes to breed anywhere near you.

Use natural repellents like lemon eucalyptus oil, lavender, neem oil and cinnamon oil to avoid mosquito bites.

Be more cautious about the region under your knees and elbows as doctors say that these are the favourite spots for a Dengue mosquito to sting.

Plants like feverfew, citronella, catnip and lavender have mosquito repellent property. Hence, you place them in and around your home to prevent mosquitoes from getting in. Herbs like garlic, lemongrass, basil, peppermint and rosemary can also come to your rescue to keep mosquitoes away.

