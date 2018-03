Human papillomavirus or HPV is a sexually transmitted virus, which puts a woman at a risk of cervical cancer. Though both men and woman can get this infection, however, for women the risk of getting cancer through this virus is higher. In India, particularly the burden of cervical cancer is increasing with every passing year – partly due to lack of awareness of the cancer and partly because of unhygienic sexual practices. The chance of suffering from cervical cancer increases if a woman has multiple sexual partners and so educating women (and even men) about safe sex practices is a must. Read to know if oral contraceptives increase one’s risk to suffer from cervical cancer.

However, it is also necessary to take the right precautions to safe one from HPV infections. Experts are of the opinion that for women who are sexually active taking an HPV vaccination and going for regular Pap smear is the best way to prevent the cancer and know about the changes happening in the cells of the cervix respectively. There are around 120 types of HPV and the most potent ones can cause the growth of cancer cells in the cervix.

A Pap smear test is advised for women who are above 21 years of age and have an active sex life. A Pap smear test will not make you comfortable but can be life-saving at times. In this test, your doctor will use a speculum to open the vaginal walls and then use a cotton swab to collect cells from the cervix. This sample is placed in a liquid sample and sent to the lab for testing. The results could be either negative or positive. A negative result indicates that there are no abnormal-looking cells in the cervix; however, a positive result might not mean cancer at its onset it could mean an inflammation or an infection, which might go away on its own. But a repeat test might be needed in next six or 12 months. In general, a pap smear is advised to be done every three years for women between 21 to 65 years of age.

Undoubtedly the test isn’t the most pleasant one to undergo. But if an HPV titer test is done, women can undergo this test every five years which at least prolongs the time between two tests and make things little easier for them, opines Dr Bellarmine, Medical Oncologist, Fortis Malar Hospital, Chennai. An HPV test can be done during the time of pap smear too, as the sample is collected the same way.

‘In an HPV titer test where the concentration of the virus is checked for, a brush is used on the cervix to collect the samples. Cells are collected from the visible part of the cervix as well as cells from inside the opening of the cervix. This test to detect the risk of cervical cancer is more accurate than a pap smear. This test is done to check for high-risk HPV infection in women and can predict if the cells in the cervix can turn to be cancerous in next two to three years checking the concentration of the virus,’ says Dr Bellaramine.

Depending on the test results of HPV test a colonoscopy or a cervical biopsy is done to check for cancerous growth.

