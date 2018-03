Like most cancers, cervical cancer is asymptomatic in nature. Usually, a pap smear done as a part of regular gynaecological check-ups can help one know if there are any abnormalities in the cervix or any accumulation of precancerous or cancerous cells. But most women stay ignorant about their health and don’t go for a Pap smear voluntarily. It is imperative that women in their reproductive age or once they become sexually active go for a Pap smear once in three years to get screed for cervical cancer. But this isn’t a common practice among Indian women.

Cervical cancer is caused due to an HPV infection. There are more than 150 types of HPVs of which the two deadly strains HPV 16 and HPV 18 are known to cause the invasive cancer. An HPV infection is spread either through sexual intercourse or when the skin or mucous membrane of an infected person comes in contact with a non-infected person or the partner.

Cervical cancer during pregnancy is rare but it can still happen. Cancer during pregnancy is usually detected when a doctor does a Pap smear during pregnancy. Not every doctor might do an internal test during pregnancy and the cancer could go unnoticed if the woman has already acquired an HPV infection that has altered the cells in the cervix. However, certain unusual signs during pregnancy like abnormal bleeding (not spotting), unusual vaginal discharge, pain in pelvis might make a doctor check for abnormalities in the cervix and cancer can be diagnosed.

A cervical cancer diagnosis in itself is frightening more so if the diagnosis happens during pregnancy. This puts both the doctor and the expectant mother into a dilemma whether to go ahead with the pregnancy or not. We got in touch with Dr Bellarmine, medical oncologist, Fortis Malar Hospital, Chennai, to know what is to be done when one is diagnosed with cervical cancer during pregnancy. Here is what he has to say:

When diagnosed in the first trimester

‘If the cancer is in its early stages and is diagnosed within the first 13 weeks, ideally, a termination of pregnancy is advised and then a treatment is planned. Depending on the stage and grade of cancer either a hysterectomy is done or the cancer might be treated with chemotherapy and radiation,’ says Dr Belaramine. However, not all HPV infections might lead to cervical cancer some infections might also resolve on its own. In fact, after a pap smear is done and the lab test shows cancerous growths in the cervix will the doctor suggest terminating the pregnancy.

When diagnosed beyond the first trimester

If the cancer is diagnosed in the later stages of pregnancy like beyond 20 weeks of pregnancy then the doctors will wait and watch for up to 26 weeks of pregnancy and then opt to induce labour. If the cancer is detected in the second or third trimester then a woman is asked to wait till the delivery is over to start the treatment. However, the fear that the cancer can progress to become a deadly one will still remain. This is why doctors prefer to deliver the baby at the earliest so the treatment for the cancer can be started.

Image source: Shutterstock