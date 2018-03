In India, where a large number of women are affected by cervical cancer due to an HPV infection, it is a looming public health concern. There are over 150 types of HPV viruses and around 40 such strains that can be passed through skin-to-skin contact either through sexual intercourse (vaginal, anal or oral sex) or when the skin or mucous membrane of an infected person comes in contact with that of a partner or another non-infected person. All HPV infections do not cause cancer. But the two strains of the virus, 16 and 18 are known to pose a threat of the deadly invasive cancer. Read to know which other cancers are caused due to HPV.

While HPV infection can affect men too, women are more at risk of facing the consequences of the infection. Cervical cancer is a threat to women especially in their reproductive age or women who are sexually active. There are various risk factors that can up the chances of acquiring an HPV infection, many experts and medical texts say that multiple full-term pregnancies can also increase a woman’s risk of the cancer [1]. Here are few expert tips to prevent cervical cancer.

While no one knows why multiple pregnancies make a woman prone to developing cervical cancer but the explanation given in support of this claim is that hormonal changes during pregnancy could be a likely cause. Hormonal changes could be responsible for making a woman susceptible to HPV infection and cancer growth. Moreover, a dip in immunity during pregnancy could also be a reason. According to the data released in 2017 by the HPV centre every year 122844 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 67477 dies from the disease. Cervical cancer ranks as the 2nd most frequent cancer among women in India and the 2nd most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age [2].

However, to know if multiple pregnancies could actually affect a woman’s immunity and put her at an increased risk of HPV infection and cervical cancer, we spoke to Dr Bellarmine, medical oncologist, Fortis Malar Hospital, Chennai. Here is what he has to say, ‘More than multiple pregnancies, it is having multiple sexual partners that increase a woman’s risk of cervical cancer. However, if a woman is in a monogamous relationship the chances are quite grim that she might suffer from cervical cancer due to multiple pregnancies. Of course, women in their reproductive age are vulnerable, so it is advised that they go for a pap smear test and get vaccinated to protect themselves from the cancer. Even for women who are not planning a pregnancy but have an active sex life or have multiple sexual partners are at risk of getting this cancer. So the precaution should be a sensible and rational choice and one should not just blame multiple pregnancies as a risk factor for cervical cancer.’

References:

[1] Sreedevi, A., Javed, R., & Dinesh, A. (2015). Epidemiology of cervical cancer with special focus on India. International Journal of Women’s Health, 7, 405–414. http://doi.org/10.2147/IJWH.S50001

[2]https://www.cdc.gov/hpv/parents/vaccine.html