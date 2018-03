Cervical cancer caused due to Human Papillomavirus or HPV is a leading cause of cancer in Indian women. According to the data released in 2017 by the HPV centre every year 122844 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer and 67477 dies from the disease. Cervical cancer ranks as the 2nd most frequent cancer among women in India and the 2nd most frequent cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age. The only way to prevent this cancer is to limit the invasion of HPV infection [1]. Read to know which cancers are caused due to HPV infection?

HPV is a group of more than 200 viruses and among them, at least 40 types of HPV can be spread by skin-to-skin contact. They can either spread through sexual intercourse or from the skin and mucous membrane of the infected person. But mostly an HPV infection is passed through sexual intercourse – vaginal, oral or anal. This is why it is necessary to use a condom during sexual intercourse to limit its spread. There are various methods to prevent an HPV infection like – abstaining from having sex while infected or having sex with an infected partner, being in a monogamous relationship, using a condom or getting vaccinated. Of all the option, vaccination is touted as the most effective choice of prevention. However, there are people who think that using a condom is enough to prevent HPV and its consequences. Know if men too need to go for HPV vaccinations.

In fact, to learn if condoms can really help in preventing HPV infection and subsequent cervical cancer in women, a study was done by a group of researchers that was published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2006. The study followed 82 female university students who reported their first intercourse with a male partner either during the study period or within two weeks before enrolment. The study concluded that for women whose partners used condoms every time during intercourse had 70 percent fewer chances of getting an HPV infection than those whose partners missed using the same on few occasions (five percent of times). However, the risk of HPV infection and chances of suffering from subsequent cervical cancer increased when there was involvement of multiple sexual partners. Still, use of condoms showed promising results in limiting an HPV infection [2].

So, is condom enough in protecting women from HPV infections?

‘A condom is a method of contraception that can definitely prevent unwanted pregnancies, HIV infections and other forms of STDs, but it still isn’t 100 percent save. When it comes to HPV infections, condoms cannot provide complete protection. An HPV infection is not spread only through sexual intercourse but it can also spread through the skin and other mucous membranes which are infected with the virus when it comes in contact with a partner or other non-infected person. If there are warts and lesions in the genital area of the man that isn’t covered by a condom, he can still pass an HPV infection to the woman. So, vaccination still stands to be a standard protocol when it comes to prevention of HPV,’ says Dr Bellarmine, medical oncologist, Fortis Malar Hospital, Chennai.

