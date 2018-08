Ever since Parth Shankar was 3-months-old, his parents noticed that he had delayed development. He had no control over his neck muscles and could not turn or sit up. He would respond to sounds and colors but would not emote anything. On most occasions, he would bend his right leg at knee level and keep his fingers curled. His head remained tilted onto one side.

Parth was born in the eight month of gestation, and although the parents were not told that the baby is normal and was discharged the next day, the parents suspect that the baby cried late after birth. At 3 years of age, Parth had an attack of pneumonia, following which his immunity deteriorated. He also has experienced periodic epileptic attacks and is on anti-epileptic medications.

Following the consultations with various specialists, Parth was diagnosed as a case of Cerebral Palsy. Though symptomatic treatment and rehabilitation was advised, his parents felt his condition was not improving. This drained the family completely. Parth’s mother would say, “We would like to see our son sit, play and talk, but so far we have not seen any changes in him. He is close to 7 years of age but still looks like an infant.”

That was when the parents thought that a cell based therapy could be of some help.Post consultation with Dr Pradeep Mahajan, Parth was advised to undergo 3 sessions of cell based therapy along with intensive neuromuscular rehabilitation.

What followed was tremendous improvement in Parth’s muscle strength. He could now stretch his limbs and hold the position comfortably. Parth undergoes physiotherapy to strengthen his neck muscles even now and is gradually showing improvement in neck holding (with support).

“The best improvement noticed in Parth is that he can now sit with support. He is able to maintain his posture which was impossible before treatment”, says his mother.

Parth will be on continuous monitoring to evaluate his progress and maintenance doses will be planned as per need. “The aim is to take one step at a time and target each defective aspect. Muscle strengthening exercises to enable Parth to sit, stand without support, speech therapy etc. will be gradually introduced so that he will be able to live his life like a normal individual”, says Dr Pradeep Mahajan Regenerative medicine researcher.

