Planning to go for a mini vacation? Packing your bags until the night before you travel before going for a holiday, setting off early to the airport to catch your flight, carrying luggage, security checking and then finally sitting in one position can exhaust you physically and mentally. Since you are immobile and sit in one position it can be harmful to your health as do you know that your long flight journey can put you at the risk of Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). “Prolonged immobility due to illness or long journey by flight can cause DVT says Dr Pankaj Patel, Consultant Vascular Surgeon, SL Raheja Hospital – A Fortis Associate.

In the deep veins of the legs, a blood clot or ‘thrombus’ forms which is known as DVT. When a blood clot forms in a vein located deep inside your body, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is a serious condition that occurs. Cramping, soreness, leg pain and discolouration of the leg skin are some of the symptoms of it.

According to the World Health Organization’s Global Hazards of Travel (WRIGHT) Project on Air Travel and Venous Thromboembolism, as the people are exposed to prolonged seated immobility, the risk of DVT approximately doubles after a long-haul flight. Obesity, extremes of height, use of oral contraceptives and pre-existing blood clotting abnormalities are the factors that contribute to the increased risk of travel-related DVT include. Talk to your doctor before travelling as seek his advice about the precautions you can take.

Below are few instruction to keep DVT at bay

• “Remember to stay hydrated. You should drink a lot of water when you are travelling by air,” says Dr Pankaj Patel.

• Cut down on caffeine and alcohol. Make sure that you avoid drinking caffeinated beverages and drinking alcohol to avoid getting DVT.

• Avoid wearing a tight innerwear and you should wear loose clothes which do not restrict your movement and allow easily blood blow.

• In flight, while sitting you can do stretching exercises and you can also move around.

• Avoid taking sleeping tablets during your journey as it will limit your mobility.

• “Wearing stockings to prevent clots, especially when one is immobile for prolonged periods,” says Dr Pankaj Patel.

The take-home message: Don’t ignore your leg pain and seek medical help if you feel an intense pain. Also, make sure that you don’t sit in the same position for too long.