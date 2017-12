You might not even think about your cervix unless you are trying to get pregnant or are pregnant. But your cervix plays a vital role in making your reproductive system run as smoothly as possible. So it is important that your cervix is in tip-top shape. But did you know that sometimes having sex can bruise your cervix? Sexologist Dr V Raina tells what are some of the causes of pain or bleeding during sex.

Deep thrusting during sex can hurt your cervix

Deep thrusting while having vaginal sex may cause the penis to bump into the cervix. A little tap may just feel like a sharp poke but repeated thrusting into your cervix can sometimes be incredibly painful which can lead to bruising of your cervical tissue. So if you feel the pain deep inside right after having sex it is best that you immediately see a doctor to deal with the pain and also prevent it in the future. Here are 5 reasons for pain during sex in women and tips to avoid them.

A malignancy in cervix can make you bleed during intercourse

In case you bleed too often and experience lower abdominal pain and pelvic pain long after the act is over, it makes sense to speak to your gynaecologist and get a pap smear done and get screened for cervical cancer. In rare cases, women can have a malignancy in the cervix, but this is one condition that cannot be ignored. If there are polyps or malignancies in the cervix it could break and bleed during intercourse due to the pressure created during penetration. However, keep in mind that at times the penis can put pressure on the cervix that could lead to damage to blood vessels and cause bleeding repeatedly, especially if you have a weak cervix. Here’s what you should do if his penis is too large and it hurts.

Infection in cervix can trigger pain during sex

Sometimes an infection in the cervix could also trigger pain during sex. This occurs because the penis reaches the cervix during maximum penetration. Tropical creams that treat vaginal infections could be of help. However, talk to your doctor before using one. An infection in the cervix would need medical monitoring or an advanced test like a pap smear to ascertain the cause.

Inflammation of the cervix caused by a sexually transmitted disease

Cervicitis is a disease that causes inflammation and irritation of the cervix. Most often, cervicitis is a sexually transmitted disease, that is, you get it from your partner who is already infected with cervicitis causing organisms.

Image source: Shutterstock Images