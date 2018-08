Researchers from Institute for Primary Care and Health Sciences, Keele University with the University Hospital of North Midlands Trust (UHNM), the University of Arizona, and the University of Leicester, looked at 21 studies and over five million women to come up with the analysis that premature birth of the child doubles the risk of heart diseases in the mother.

The findings, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, said that premature birth (delivery before 37 gestational weeks) affects 10 per cent of all pregnant women and is linked to poor health of premature babies. In addition to that, the study also found that there are long-term implications for the mother’s health as well. It was identified that women who give birth before 37 weeks are 1.4 to 1.6 times more likely to experience cardiovascular disease, stroke, and coronary heart disease than mothers who give birth at full term (39 weeks) These mothers also have double the risk of death caused by coronary heart disease.

Lead author, Dr. Pensee Wu, Keele University lecturer and Honorary Consultant Obstetrician at the University Hospital of North Midlands NHS Trust said, “Doctors need to be aware that women who have had premature births are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease and should be considering obstetric history during a woman’s cardiovascular risk assessment.”

“I hope this work will raise awareness amongst hospitals and primary care doctors of the lifestyle advice that they can give women who have had a preterm birth in the past. With funding from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) we are conducting further research to understand the causes of increased cardiovascular risk in women who have premature births,” added Dr. Wu.

Mamas Mamas, senior author of the study and Professor of Cardiology at Keele University, added, “Obstetricians and cardiologists need to work closer together in treating these patients identified as high risk, with the development of shared treatment pathways that cross medical specialities and target interventions to this high-risk group.”

Image source: Shutterstock