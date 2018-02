Knowing about the symptoms can help you in the early diagnosis of diseases. And the same is true with cancer. Although cancer is difficult to diagnose, there are few symptoms that can help you to know about the changes in the body, which are not normal. This could be suffering a from presisitant headache or irregular menstrual bleeding post menopause. Dr Sabhyata Gupta, Director, Gynaecology and Gynae Oncology, Medanta, The Medicity lists few symptoms of cancer in women that everyone needs to be aware of!

1. Breast changes

If you feel a lump, you shouldn’t ignore it. If your nipple gets scaly or starts flaking or if there is any milky or bloody nipple discharge, this should also be checked for. Here are breast cancer symptoms you should never ignore.

2. Irregular bleeding

Any postmenopausal bleeding is a warning sign- any staining, little drops on your underwear or big clots are abnormal and should be immediately investigated. Such bleeding could indicate endometrial or cervical cancer. Spotting outside your normal menstrual cycle or heavier periods should be looked at for signs of endometrial or cervical cancer. Bleeding that is unusual for you is a sign to worry.

3. Rectal bleeding

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer in women. One of the symptoms is rectal bleeding. Red or dark blood in your stool also warrants a visit to your doctor.

4. Bloating

Ovarian and pelvic cancer is the leading among all the reproductive-organ cancers. Feeling that you’re getting full earlier than you typically would when eating, changing bowel or bladder habits such as urinating more frequently, low back or pelvic pain are some signs. It’s not unusual to have one or two of these symptoms occasionally, particularly after a big meal. But if you have two or more symptoms daily for more than 2 weeks, call your doctor.

5. Unexplained weight loss

Unexplained weight loss of more than 10% of your original body weight or more may be the first sign of cancer and is most often linked to pancreatic, stomach, oesophagus or lung cancer. Here are few reasons why unexplained weight loss is a serious problem!

6. Persistent cough

A persistent cough, one that lasts more than two or three weeks and is not due to an allergy or upper respiratory infection or one that produces blood needs to be checked by your doctor as it may be lung cancer.

7. Fatigue

The American Cancer Society defines fatigue as “extreme tiredness that does not get better with rest.” So if you’re often fatigued, see your doctor. Leukemia, colon or stomach cancer can cause blood loss and can result in fatigue. Read more on when fatigue means much more than tiredness.

8. Loss of appetite or feeling full all the time.

Never hungry anymore? Or constantly feeling full? These appetite changes may be symptoms of ovarian cancer.

9. Frequent fevers or infection

If you’re usually healthy but notice yourself getting sick or feverish more frequently, it could be an early sign of Leukemia. Leukemia is cancer of the blood and triggers the body to produce abnormal white blood cells, sapping the body’s infection-fighting abilities by weakening the immune system. Pay attention to flu-like symptoms, like pain or fever, which don’t go away.

10. Chronic headaches

If you’re not prone to migraines and never get headaches, but suddenly find yourself popping a pill every day, it could be a symptom of a brain tumour, which causes pain by pressing the nerves.

