At the age of 25, Rita Kumar (name changed) was diagnosed with ovarian cancer; she was shattered and lost all hopes of conceiving. She lost both her ovaries, but under the medical supervision of an oncologist and gynaecologist, the doctors saved her uterus. Ovarian cancer is the cancer of ovaries, a reproductive organ in a women’s body. Dealing with cancer can be emotionally as well as physically draining and early recovery is the biggest concern. Dr Sarita Sabharwal, Sr. Consultant and HOD, Gynae-oncology, Venkateshwar Hospital, shares few things every woman must know about ovarian cancer.

#1. Ovarian cancer is the third most common cancer in India and affects more than a lakh every year. There were 5,56,400 cancer-related deaths in India in 2010. Out of which, 71% of cancer patients (3,95,400) were between 30-69 years. It is reported that about 800,000 new cancer patients get registered with the National Cancer Registry Programme in India.

#2. According to a world report for the WHO (World Health Organization), there are more and more women dying of ovarian cancer every year in India. And this number is set to increase by the year 2025. Though the heredity factor plays a major role in women contracting cancer, it constitutes only five percent of the cause. The non-heredity factors playing a major contributory role are environmental and lifestyle induced.”

#3. In most cases, the symptoms of ovarian cancer are misinterpreted as stomach disorder. The main difference between ovarian cancer and other possible disorders is the persistence and gradual worsening of symptoms. The symptoms may include a heavy feeling in the pelvis; pain in the lower abdomen; bleeding from the vagina; weight gain or loss; abnormal periods; unexplained back pain that gets worse; gas, nausea, vomiting, or loss of appetite.

#4. Surgical therapy is the primary treatment for ovarian cancer. The primary goal is to remove the whole tumour tissue, but the type and number of operations you will need depend on your general health and whether or not cancer has already spread. Since this form of cancers usually gets detected in women in age groups of 52 plus when the menopause stage has commenced, one can safely say that removal of the ovaries is the best option. Treatment for ovarian cancer consists of surgery, chemotherapy, a combination of surgery with chemotherapy and sometimes radiotherapy.

Awareness should be created among women regarding the ovarian cancer. Awareness of ovarian cancer symptoms and risk factors among women in the general population is low.

