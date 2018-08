The term ‘cancer’ still has a scary feeling attached to it despite the fact that advancements in medical sciences has taken the disease to the level where patients have seen a cure, survived the dreaded disease and come out victorious. It is also true that even today, millions of people are afflicted by cancer globally and doctors are unable to ascertain a single cause for the same. However, there are several reasons attributed to this disease: poor nutrition, diet deficiency, toxin heavy diet consumption and genetic predisposition are to list a few. But they have not been able to provide a plausible and specific reason, yet. Research reveals that some foods can reduce the risk of cancer considerably when included in your daily diet. These food items are available in every nook and corner of the world today and therefore, pose no challenge for the consumer. Here is the list of the foods compiled by Dr Gagan Saini, Radiation oncologist with Max Healthcare which can reduce the risk of cancer:

1. Broccoli

The green cauliflower, as some call it, helps in reducing the risk of colon, bladder and prostate cancer. Rich in fibre, broccoli contains sulforaphane that boosts enzyme productions that improve immunity and could be helpful in flushing out the cancer causing chemicals from the body.

2. Oranges

Rich in vitamin C and anti-oxidants, orange is one of the commonest foods that help in reducing the risk of cancer. Both vitamin C and anti-oxidants are required in abundance to fight cancer causing agents. Of course, besides this the citrus fruit reduces the risk of many other diseases by lowering cholesterol, enabling weight loss and making your skin supple and glowing. Oranges should not be mixed with any other foods or fruits. They should be eaten as a separate food without being a part of a fruit platter or a mere ingredient of a fancy dish. The nutrient of this fruit needs to be absorbed by the body without mixing with other foods for optimized benefits.

3. Green Tea

Green tea is a drink that has almost become a status symbol. What many do not know is that it is full of polyphenols, anti-oxidants and anti-cancer properties that help in reducing the risk of esophageal, lung, liver, oral, pancreatic and prostate cancer.

4. Ginger

Ginger is probably one of the most common kitchen ingredient found in almost every dish cooked in an Indian kitchen. Very well known for its healing properties since centuries, the herb is actually a trickster that can trick toxic cells into killing themselves! It blocks ovarian cancer cells from growing and thereby, limiting its ability to spread.

5. Garlic

Another common kitchen ingredient, it has several antibacterial properties that can help to reduce the risk of cancer in a number of ways and stop the malignant cells from multiplying. It is known to kill the cancer cells from breast, colon, esophageal and stomach.

6. Blueberries

Rich in anti-oxidants, blueberries have similar properties as oranges. They help neutralize free radicals which are unstable compounds in the human body that can damage cells and lead to cancer. Neutralizing the free radicals brings down all the risks of cancer.

7. Apples

The statement “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” stands true even when it comes to reducing risk of cancer. This fruit has many disease-fighting benefits and helps in killing prostate and breast cancer cells.

8. Salmon

One of the sea foods, salmon fish is rich in Omega 3 fatty acid and also in vitamins, protein and selenium. These properties help in prevention of liver cancer. They also reduce the risks of heart diseases.

9. Lentils

Lentils are something used in the Indian kitchen almost every day. Consumption of lentils assists in production of enzymes in the body that have anti-cancer benefits. They also contribute to regulating blood sugar levels in the body.

10. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is well known for its health benefits, including its ability to reduce blood sugar and ease inflammation in any part of the body. Cinnamon is also helpful in weight management and destroys fat in the body. Consistent consumption of cinnamon powder mixed in water prevents fat cells in the body from growing and also helps in keeping fat at bay. Obesity and cancer are very closely linked and reducing fat percentage can help to reduce risk of various kinds of cancer too.

Image source: Shutterstock