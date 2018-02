What is chemotherapy? It is using a wide of range of drugs to kill the cancer cells. Often seen as a last resort for cancer treatment, chemotherapy has its own share of side effects. The reason behind this is chemotherapy’s ability to kill cells that quickly grow and divide. The damage done to the healthy cells of the patient undergoing chemotherapy leads to common side effects like hair loss, fever, diarrhoea, fatigue, anaemia, constipation, ulcers in the mouth, nausea and vomiting, pain, infection, and bleeding. Therefore, it is imperative to know the side-effects which differ from patient to patient. Here’s more on what is chemotherapy and what are the side effects of the treatment?

How do you deal with the side effects?

Dr Ashok Kumar Vaid, Chairman, Medical and Haemato Oncology, Cancer Institute at Medanta, says managing the side effects is the best way to deal with it during and after your chemotherapy. Let’s find out how.

#1. Hair loss: During treatment, the scalp becomes delicate and the patient starts losing hair strands after 2-4 weeks of the chemotherapy treatment.

Tip to deal with it: It is recommended that during this period the patient must avoid hair dyeing, perming and bleaching. Best would be shaving off hair and no use of hairspray. Oiling can decrease scalp itching. This way the hair you will lose can regrow in between the treatment period but the colour and texture of new hair will be different.

#2. Fever: Fever during chemotherapy should not be taken lightly. Chemotherapy drugs, infection and other factors can cause fever in the patient.

Tip to deal with it: It is recommended that it is advisable to report the fever to the doctor. Paracetamol 500 mg tablet and a few tests can be undertaken.

#3. Diarrhea: The chemotherapy drugs affect the healthy cells that line the large and small intestine which cause diarrhoea within few days of the treatment.

Tip to deal with it: It is recommended that the intake of fluids should be increased. Drinking oral rehydration solution (ORS) will also help. Milk or milk-related product should be avoided.

#4. Fatigue: Fatigue increases as the treatment cycle develops. One can majorly suffer from fatigue after the first week of the treatment. There are many factors like infection, anaemia, etc. which leads to fatigue.

Tip to deal with it: It is recommended that a 15 minutes exercise is a good option for a night sleep. One can also pick yoga, meditation, reading and other things of your choice for relaxation. Fatigue decreases post-treatment with time.

#5. Anemia: One might suffer from anaemia when the bone marrow is unable to produce new red blood cells that are responsible for carrying oxygen in the whole body.

Tip to deal with it: It is recommended that a diet enriched with protein and calories helps in building up the damaged tissues. Proper rest i.e. getting at least 8 hours of sleep is a must. Doctors might also suggest medications or blood transfusion.

#6. Constipation: Chemotherapy drugs sometimes make the stool harder making you feel constipated.

Tip to deal with it: It is recommended that a high fibre diet can ease the condition. Increase your fluids intake and of syrup lactulose. Here are diet tips for cancer patients who undergo chemotherapy or radiation.

#7. Ulcers in the mouth: Changes in the tongue, gum and sides of the mouth and sometimes also in the throat may occur due to chemotherapy. This makes it difficult for the patient to eat. It is important to know that the doctor should decrease the chemotherapy dose if the mouth sores worsen.

Tip to deal with it: It is recommended that one switches to baking soda and should brush very gently. A visit to a dentist should be scheduled at least 2 weeks before you start your chemotherapy. One should never leave the mouth dry and must use a mouthwash four times in a day.

#8. Nausea and vomiting – Nausea is common during, after few hours and even several days after the chemotherapy. Vomiting has decreased in the patients nowadays and the doctors see very rare cases of the same.

Tip to deal with it: It is recommended that the patient avoids eating large meals and breaks down into smaller quantity.

#9. Pain: A burning and tingling sensation might occur in the joints of your hands, knees and feet after your chemotherapy. A headache and stomach pain are other discomforts that you might experience.

Tip to deal with it: It is recommended that one should immediately consult a doctor in pain. One should routinely take the prescribed medicines for the condition.

#10. Infection: Infection halts your chemotherapy treatment cycle. Infection happens when the bone marrow cannot produce white blood cells in the body that shields you from infection.

Tip to deal with it: It is recommended that the patient should only consume clean vegetables and fruits and must wash their hands properly before and after eating. One should keep a distance from people suffering from communicable diseases like cold, chicken pox, etc.

#11. Bleeding: Chemotherapy makes you susceptible to bruising and bleeding more than usual. With time this condition heals. But this can also delay your chemotherapy. The doctor might also suggest a platelet transfusion.

Tip to deal with it: It is recommended that the patient should refrain from using common painkillers if you are bleeding or your doctor sees a low platelet count. These drugs cause platelet dysfunction which is harmful. If you are experiencing a decent pain, you can go for Crocin. Also, it is suggested to not dig your nose and rather blow it gently. Here are few dos and don’ts during chemotherapy.

Image Source: Shutterstock