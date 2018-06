Stress can almost cause trouble in every part of your body. Whether it is the constant stuffy headaches you keep getting due to stress or those recurrent fevers that one catches, stress is a deal-breaker for your body. Now, when we say all parts of the body, I want you to know I mean it! The headline is quite suggestive and here’s why the over-thinking and excessive stress can cost you- your vision!

Dr Vidya A, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Columbia Asia Hospital Whitefield tells us what we need to know about this phenomenon of eye loss caused by stress. ‘Stress is known to affect vision in many ways ranging from functional disorders of vision to retinal disorders. Raised serum cortisol levels have been directly implicated in a very common pathology affecting the retina, “Central serous retinopathy”. This affects the central area of the retina, the macula with fluid accumulating within the retina, causing extremely distorted and blurred vision,’ says Dr Vidya.

Though this is usually self- limited if the source of stress is removed, it can be recurrent and cause permanent visual loss, too! One of the most common eye problem that one may experience due to stress is dry eyes. Have you faced it too? Here is why!

Dry eye syndrome is seen very frequently among people attending an eye clinic. It is also caused/ aggravated by stress and raised cortisol levels. ‘Frequently these people also have other issues associated with stress and the dry eye responds well only when underlying stress is reduced with lifestyle modification in addition to other modalities of managing this issue,’ added Dr Vidya.

The problem could be aggravated by caffeine and nicotine use, which is common in stressed out individuals as a mode of dealing with the demands of the workplace etc. Twitching of the eyelids- known as blepharospasm- has also been associated with raised levels of stress.

What could be done?

‘In my practice, I have seen good outcomes with lifestyle modifications and stress reduction. Yoga and meditation have been found to be beneficial in these cases,’ she explained.

– Cases usually seen in an optometric practice as a result of stress include difficulty in focusing on near/ blurry vision due to ciliary muscle dysfunction. Let your eye specialist intervene here for medications.

– Before attempting other invasive modalities of management like Botox, which may be required lifelong in these patients, lifestyle modification is a must.

– Reduction of stress is required and may mitigate the need for more invasive treatment modalities.

– Yoga.

