So you tend to run to the washroom right after you complete your dinner. But does that signal trouble? Could that mean that your digestive system is not functioning well? Let us hear it from Dr Manish Pense.

Pooping right after meals is just a reflex

If you poop right after your meals it could only mean that your digestive tract never grew up. Pooping right after eating is reflex babies have and it does not go away in some people. So having to rush to the bathroom right after meals is perfectly normal and nothing to worry about. Even if eating triggers the reflex, the stool you pass after a meal is not from the food you put in your mouth. So your body has plenty of time to absorb the nutrients. These 5 surprising facts about your poop will amaze you.

A keto diet could make you poop too frequently

That being said, a keto diet can make you poop too often and have you run after your meals. Keto diet requires you to get 80 percent of your calories from fat. Now if you are swearing on the ketogenic diet for weight loss, you can suffer from gastrointestinal issues like indigestion and frequent passing of stools. This is because high-fat foods especially saturated fats take longer for the stomach to process. If you are on a high-fat diet prioritise on unsaturated fats like olive oil, walnuts and avocados as they are easier to digest. Here are 7 things your gastroenterologist wants you to know.

Watch out for floating poop

However, if your poop tends to smell and float it could be because you are not absorbing the fats well. Eating a lot of fatty foods can cause your stool to float. When your intestine cannot absorb all the fat, it is excreted in your poop. Make sure that you take an appointment with your gastroenterologist if your poop floats.

