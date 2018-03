A migraine headache is very debilitating as it not only leads to severe pain but also hinders your day to day activities. While most people prefer popping a pill to get rid of it, a question that is still not answered is whether it can be cured. So to answer this common question about a migraine, we got Dr N.K Venkataramana, Founder & Chief Neurosurgeon, Brains Hospitals, Bengaluru explaining if a migraine can be cured. Here is what he has to say.

Can a migraine be cured?

Migraine headaches usually have a strong family history. A common myth surrounding migraine is that it is incurable and leads to a lifetime’s suffering. This is not necessarily true. But all these headaches need treatment, quite often symptomatically. If the frequency or intensity is high, prophylactic treatment is required which can prevent a repeat occurrence. But irrespective of the cause, what is required is timely food intake, proper sleep, a reasonable amount of physical exercise and avoidance of the precipitating factors like bright light, loud noise, irregular eating habits, irregular sleep, excessive physical and mental stress and travel. Here are common triggers of a migraine headache.

Also, certain food contents that precipitate a headache need to be avoided. Besides, stress-inducing factors at work, home or during menstrual periods need to be addressed. Smoking and alcohol are not only known to precipitate headaches, but also reduce the efficacy of treatment, besides leading to other complications.

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is another aspect that has to be well controlled. Yoga and pranayama will be of tremendous help here. Also, all hormone related treatments need to be taken with precaution as they can lead to severe complications like Cerebral Venous Thrombosis (CVT).

Specialist consultations and investigations are mandatory for all complex migraines and also for cases that are not responding to treatment, are progressive and/or are associated with neurological deficits. Also remember, that any situation that leads to incessant vomiting needs adequate hydration and hospitalization, if necessary. Also read tips to prevent weekend migraines.

