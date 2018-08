Most of the time diabetics think that replacing white sugar with any other sweetening agent can help them control blood sugar level and keep their condition under control. But that is not true.

‘Replacing white sugar with jaggery isn’t advisable for diabetics. Remember, the source of both white sugar and jaggery is the same. It is a myth that existed around for a while that a diabetic can have jaggery instead of sugar because it has more nutritional benefits than simple sugar. In fact, having jaggery often can elevate blood sugar and the condition can take a turn for the worst,’ says Dr Pradeep Gadge diabetologist, Shreya Diabetes Centre, Mumbai. Here is how eating dill leaves and its seeds can help you fight diabetes.

Why jaggery is bad

Both white sugar and jaggery are derived from the same source – sugar cane. Sugar is stripped of all its nutrients during the crystallisation process while jaggery retains its essential nutrients like magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iron, copper and zinc. Jaggery is better than sugar in terms of nutrients, but it has its fair share of sugar too. However, you may want to know how jaggery or gurh can help to control asthma.

Both white sugar and jaggery have a high glycemic index which means the absorption of sugar when it breaks down in the body takes place at a faster pace and thus raises blood sugar levels. Jaggery has sucrose which is a complex sugar and takes the time to break down when consumed, but it your sugar levels go up within a few hours. Here is a sample diet plan for diabetics that can help control blood sugar level.

Can you still have jaggery occasionally

With jaggery, you have to exercise the same caution as with simple sugar and other sweets and mithai. If your blood sugar levels are haywire and out of control, it is better that you don’t eat much of jaggery or dishes that include it as an ingredient. Here are six healthy substitutes for white sugar.

However, if you manage your condition well, then having a small piece of jaggery occasionally might not harm you. If you find it difficult to resist the temptation and have jaggery, make sure you go for a 15 minute brisk walk or a short sprint to burn off the calories and help your body utilise the excess glucose in the blood. Else, steer clear of jaggery.

