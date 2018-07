Bursitis affects the joints and it is often painful. Between the bones, tendons, joints and muscles, bursae are fluid-filled sacs that act as a cushion and inflamed bursae can lead to bursitis. It can be commonly seen in the shoulder, elbow, hips, thighs, knees and so on. It occurs near the joints that are subjected to frequent rapid motion. Motions or positions that put pressure on the bursae around a joint can cause bursitis. Lifting heavy items or straining the joints can cause bursitis and it also becomes more common as you age. Here’s all you need to know about the painful condition.

Symptoms:

The affected joint may swell or become red if you have bursitis

One can feel excruciating pain while moving

loss of moment and tenderness

Bruising, rash and redness in the affected area

Tackling bursitis

The journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons 2011 stated, “Common types of bursitis include prepatellar, olecranon, trochanteric, and retrocalcaneal. Most patients respond to nonsurgical management, including ice, activity modification, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. In cases of septic bursitis, oral antibiotics may be administered.”

Remember

Rest the affected area

Don’t exert

Avoid activities that can aggravate your problem.

Seek medical help as your doctor will prescribe you medicines. Bursitis goes away with an appropriate treatment but recurrent flare-ups can be seen.

Prevention

If you are lifting anything, make sure you do it in a right position. while lifting, bend your knees as that will not put an extra pressure on your joints.

If you are doing any strenuous activities, take frequent breaks.

Do muscle strengthening exercises to strengthen your joints under the guidance of an expert. Warmup and stretches can be performed to avoid the wear and tear of the joints.

Keep your weight in check as too much weight can put pressure on your joints.

Note: Consult your doctor if you experience severe pain in the joints. Neglecting it can worsen your pain. Don’t self-medicate or use any over-the-counter medications.

