Obesity is now considered a full-fledged lifestyle disease and not a condition merely triggered by inactivity and dependency on junk. In fact, obesity is beyond the problem of fat. Obesity alone has been cited to be a reason for various lifestyle oriented diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension, knee and joint problems and more. However, most of these lifestyle induced problems are interconnected with one another. Controlling one can help to reduce the risks of others. Did you know obese people with the breast cancer gene have increased DNA damage?

But when we are talking about obesity we would like to point out that this particular condition should be controlled even if medical interventions become necessary else it could lead to grave outcomes later. In fact, women should be more watchful about their weight as according to studies obesity leads to breast cancer, which in today’s day and time is becoming a common occurrence in both rural and urban women. A study published in European Journal of Cancer in the year 2015 stated that high body mass index (BMI) is associated with increased risk of post-menopausal breast cancer and with poorer outcome in those with a history of breast cancer. In fact, another study done in the year 2016 and published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology stated that obesity is associated with a 35% to 40% increased risk of breast cancer recurrence and death and therefore poorer survival outcomes. Here is everything you need to know about breast cancer occurrence.

These studies indicate that obesity not only increases the chances of getting breast cancer but it also makes it difficult for a smooth treatment, dwindles chances of survival and increases one’s chances of recurrence. In fact, a cervical and breast cancer screening camp organised by Cooper Corporation & Onco-Life, a Cancer Centre, Shendre, Satara saw that out of 1500 women 14 percent of them were detected to be suffering from breast cancer and cervical cancer. The incidences of breast cancer are increasing globally. In fact, both men and women are prone to developing breast cancer if they are struggling with the issues of weight and have an accumulation of fat around the abdomen. However, due to obvious physiological reasons women are 100 times more likely to suffer from breast cancer than men. A sedentary lifestyle makes one obese and around 60 percent of those patients with breast cancer are obese, observed doctors from the camp. Here are 16 reasons why obesity is ugly.

This concludes that one’s body mass index can be an indicator or marker for breast cancer. Although it is the most common measure used to characterise body composition, it cannot distinguish lean mass from fat mass. It also cannot indicate how the fat is distributed throughout the body. So, individuals with the same BMI can have different body composition. In particular, the relation between BMI and lean or fat mass may differ between people with or without the disease. The question, therefore, arises as to what aspect or aspects of body composition are causally linked to the poorer outcome of breast cancer patients with high BMI. Here are the four different stages of breast cancer.

However, if you have other risk factors like genetics, family history, smoke or drink these along with a high BMI can increase your chances of suffering from breast cancer. So, women take not and take adequate steps to lose weight and reduce your risk of developing breast cancer.

