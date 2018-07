If you are someone who believes in preventive care and holistic healing probably if we tell you that pomegranate juice can help you to prevent breast cancer, this might be good news for you. But before you rejoice let me tell you that no fruit or any amount of juice can alone be a deciding factor in cancer prevention. However, studies have suggested that having pomegranate juice regularly can help prevent breast cancer and also have a protective effect on women who are on chemotherapy. Here are 10 dos and don’ts to follow during chemotherapy.

There is a reason why they say pomegranate juice helps in the prevention of breast cancer. The phytochemicals called ellagitannins found in pomegranates in abundance inhibited the growth of estrogen-responsive breast cancer. It is these phytochemicals that – suppress secretion of estrogen that can fuel the growth of cancer cell and even lead to metastasis. It was previously believed that pomegranates are rich in antioxidants and help in safeguarding the heart from various ailments. But the phytochemicals present in the fruit are known to have anti-cancer properties and inhibits actions of aromatase an enzyme that leads to secretion of estrogen that can initiate abnormal cell growth. Know if obesity increases the risk of breast cancer.

The study also concluded that for people who were under chemotherapy it helped to inhibit estrogen production and limit the possibility of a recurrence, especially in the case of hormone-dependent tumours. However, the study highlighted the effectiveness of pomegranate juice. Now whether or not having the fruit will help in the same way is something researchers are still trying to find out. But pomegranate has a fruit has a host of benefits the fruit, its seeds the peel and the juice all have medicinal and therapeutic properties.

How to make pomegranate juice:

Choose one or two ripe pomegranate fruits, wash them thoroughly and with a knife cut the crown of the fruit exposing the seeds.

Cut the fruit on the outer ridge along the white pith lines. Pull of the sections out gently.

Place the pomegranate seeds in a blender.

Pulse the seeds a few times to break them apart and release their juice.

Use a mesh strainer to strain the pomegranate liquid into a container.

Use the back of a spoon to push against the pomegranate pulp and extract as much juice as possible.

Try and have at least one glass of pomegranate juice made from two fruits to reap its benefits. Pomegranate juice is not just good for women to prevent breast cancer but is also beneficial for men as it is beneficial for the heart and lowers PSA levels too.

Reference:

Sharma, P., McClees, S. F., & Afaq, F. (2017). Pomegranate for Prevention and Treatment of Cancer: An Update. Molecules (Basel, Switzerland), 22(1), E177. http://doi.org/10.3390/molecules22010177

