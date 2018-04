We have forged a very intimate relationship with our cellphones. There isn’t a time today when we are away from our smartphones. In fact, we usually take our cellphone everywhere we go even places where our shadows don’t follow us, yes literally. We eat, drink and sleep with our phones constantly tapping, typing and playing with it. In fact, over the last decade, India has moved from paper to computer to smartphone apps. With varying degree of users, there are people who work for 16 hours on computer/smartphones to 20 hours as well. There is no rest to eyes, fingers or simply a human machine. Digitization is good for faster and better connectivity, but anything done over can cause problems.

With the term digitization, many ailments have come up over the decades, which is absolutely physical. These are text claw, text neck or mobile neck syndrome, which is seen with people who are using smartphones, I phones or I pad for hours together without rest periods.

Here Dr Nilesh Makwana, director and consulting physiotherapist, Muscle N Mind Physiotherapy Centre tells us about the injuries that one can face due to constant use of mobile phones.

Text claw: People who are into too much use of social apps, messaging apps or games can suffer from this condition. Surprisingly this has seen more in people who are using I phones and I pads. Continuous typing causes repetitive strain to joints and ligaments causing pain, tingling, numbness or deformity in the hand and wrist.

Cell phone elbow (Due to bent Elbows): This is a non-medical term which describes painful, cramping and deformed elbows due to keeping it bent at all times while using smartphones. If this condition is not addressed in time it could lead to various other issues related to bones and joints. In fact, this may cause carpal tunnel syndrome (nerve Compression at the wrist) or cubital tunnel syndrome (Nerve compression at Elbow). A survey conducted by O2 (Mobile Provider) done in Britishers, found that almost 40% people did suffer from thumb pain and had to give rest period for recovery.

Text neck or mobile neck syndrome: These incidences have been increased since few years. The neck pain related to forwarding bent posture adapted by mobile or tech users have been increasing. Text Neck is caused by flexed neck posture (bending forward) while using mobile, more you bend more there is stress on the neck. According to an article published in Spine Journal in June 2017, the Text neck or Mobile Neck Syndrome is a typing injury related to neck and it’s an ailment of the modern era. If neck pain is not addressed this can cause serious damage to bones, muscles or even nerves, and further it can cause movement dysfunction. Well, this has not only increased the neck pain but also accidents.

Smartphone pinky: This is a kind of deformity of the hand because of holding the mobile phones all day. The bones and joints become deformed because of constant pressure. This may or may not be painful, so this is not so popular in mobile user. But deformed structure due to the wrong habit may cause issues in future.

Squint Eyes: If small kids are given phones to play just because they are crying, demanding or if you don’t want to get disturbed. Well beware, early spectacles, squint eyes may be their future. Try to engage with kids, ask them to play outdoors instead of straining their eyes on smartphones.

How to prevent them?

Rest – give time to family and friends rather than SMARTPHONES

You could use a hands-free device or an earphone.

Constant positional changes

Use headsets when speaking on a smartphone

Heat/cold packs if the pain strikes (But prevent this as much as possible by doing above things)

Stretches- Do finger, hands and forearm stretches to prevent contractures and for relaxation of the muscles.

If the pain still persists, see the nearest physiotherapist for physical ailments. But remember, all the above problems can be prevented.

Image source: Shutterstock