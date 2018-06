Bed bugs are tiny pests which are not dangerous but tend to create panic by terrorizing us when they show up. Scary right! They hide in cracks and crevices or in between the mattresses, sofa and so on and can give you a tough time. Use these prevention tricks to tackle bed bugs.

As per Dr Vikrant Shah, internal medicine expert Zen Multispecialty Hospital, “When one gets bitten by the bedbug, one should not fear and apply an ice pack, take Antihistamine and apply anti-itch cream or lotion. Though bed bugs don’t spread any diseases, a localised skin reaction occurs as the bed bugs use human as a host to travel from one person to another person, wherein they bite the other person who ends up getting a similar reaction in the form of redness with a bright centre surrounded by a halo. But, because of scratching, one may develop secondary bacterial infections and get an infected wound.”



What to do?

Pest control services.

Avoid damp conditions.

Change the bed sheets and bed covers to maintain a good hygiene.

Try insect repellents

Vacuum the areas where the bed bugs tend to hide.

The take-home message: Be careful when you buy new clothes, sofa or any other items. Inspect the stuff before buying to avoid the free entry of bed bugs in your house. Also, make sure you maintain a good home hygiene. This will help you to keep the bed bugs at bay.

