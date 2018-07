Needless to say that if one is suffering from bipolar disorder psychiatric help becomes necessary. To manage the condition well, medications are prescribed by a psychiatrist to keep the symptoms in check.

Bipolar disorder is a condition wherein a person goes from a depressed state to mania. It is classified as a class of mood disorders where a person feels depressed for a minimum of two weeks followed by a manic episode where his energy levels are elevated and he remains in that state for at least seven days at a stretch. However, either of these moods can last for around six to eight months at a stretch too.

One thing about bipolar disorder is that unlike other mental disorders the thoughts that plague one's mind during those mood swings isn't destructive in nature. They could either be too ambitious (when one is in mania) or riddled with self-doubts (when one is in depression).

Incidentally, there is no cure for bipolar disorder. The condition can be managed well with medication and therapy. Medication is the mainstay of treatment but at times psychotherapy can also help in managing the condition better. We spoke to Hvovi Bhagwagar, psychotherapist to know how psychotherapy can help people suffering from bipolar disorder; here is what she has to say:

It is not the primary form of therapy: ‘Psychotherapy isn’t the primary form of treatment for bipolar disorder. The ideal way to get treated would be to take medications prescribed by a psychiatrist. Remember bipolar disorder happens due to biochemical changes in the brain and so one needs proper medication to treat the condition. However, psychotherapy can be offered or suggested in adjunct to the ongoing treatment to cope better,’ says Bhagwagar.

It helps to deal with depression and mania: ‘In bipolar disorder, depression is very common. Psychotherapy helps to deal with depression and the negative emotions. As the medications bring a semblance in the biochemical balance of the brain, physiotherapy helps to deal with the emotional surges to cope with the condition. Since a person suffering from bipolar disorder keeps oscillating from depression to mania which are extreme emotions, psychotherapy helps to deal with these emotions in a positive way and bring in a balance in the thought process,’ she says.

It helps to deal with behavioural changes: ‘It is essential to do the right assessment before offering any kind of psychotherapy to the patient. The history of the depressive and manic episodes, the triggers, the shifts in the moods and many other things are taken into consideration before the therapy starts. Often the therapy helps to resolve issues like personality disorders, underlying trauma, depression, phobias and other issues that could act as triggers,’ says Bhagwagar.

However, a psychotherapist will always work in conjunction with a psychiatrist. In no condition should medications be abandoned or stopped, unless told by the psychiatrist chances of which are less. In bipolar disorder, medications are usually never discontinued the doses might be titrated according to the patient’s condition and current diagnosis. With medication and therapy, it is possible to manage the condition well and lead a normal life.

