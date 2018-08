We’ve always had this in mind that doctors can cure all illnesses and they are immune to any kind of diseases or problem, but we forget that they are humans too. And be it mental or physical, they too can face problems. And in lieu of the same, a survey was conducted in England to find out about the mental health disorders that general physicians face or have faced in the past. And surprisingly, it was found that 2 in 5 GPs have faced serious mental health conditions like depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

Mind, a mental health charity, conducted the online survey of 1066 GPs in England and Wales, with 966 docs from England and the other 100 from Wales, to come to the conclusion that many GPs with mental health problems would not consider turning to their colleagues for support.

Of the respondents, 86 per cent said that they would seek support from friends and family, while 79 per cent said that they would speak to their own doctor for support.

In addition to that, it was reported that far fewer would turn to their colleagues (just 48 per cent), practice manager (33 per cent) or professional bodies such as the General Medical Council (1 per cent).

Mind’s head of policy and campaigns Vicki Nash reportedly said, “Working in healthcare doesn’t make it any easier to talk about your mental health at work. In fact, concerns over fitness to practice can make it harder. It needs to be ok for health care staff to talk about their mental health. Like anyone else, they too need and should have support.”

Though there are no such surveys in India, but the numbers would be no different here as mental health problem are extremely common in GPs, but the stigma associated with coming out in the open and discussing it is immense. Clinical doctors are not supposed to fall ill, but we need to discuss it more to maintain a healthy lifestyle for them too!

