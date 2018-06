For 35-year-old, Usha Raj (name changed) everything in life depended upon her mood. No, it wasn’t the regular mood swings that a lot of us face through the day but these were bouts of severe mood changes. She suffered from a type of bipolar disorder- called the Rapid Cycling Bipolar Disorder.

Raj would switch from Hypomania (Hyperactivity) to Depression multiple times in a day. She reported that she felt like she was on a roller coaster every day. While at work, on certain occasions, she would feel that she could accomplish anything, take impulsive decisions, have rapid racing thoughts and would feel really motivated.

On the same day, on other occasions, she would feel lack of energy, hopelessness, sadness, a feeling that she was not good enough, and would doubt her actions and decisions. This can really be a difficult position to be in, as you have no control over which phase will take place at which time. It can lead to a lot of anxiety and stress, as the patient would always be worred about when will it switch next.

So what is a bipolar mood disorder?

Bipolar Disorder, also known as Manic – Depressive Disorder, is a mood disorder with polarity in moods. One pole in which there is mania – where a person is on a ‘high’, talks more, loses the sense of inhibition, has reduced the need for sleep, may have a sense of grandiosity, can be aggressive, and may spend more money. The other pole is depression where the person is on a ‘low’ – where they feel sad, hopeless, helpless, are not able to do their activities, are withdrawn, and may have a feeling that life is not worth living.

Read: 6 facts about bipolar disorder that you should know

‘This swing in the moods to the extremes it is called Bipolar Disorder. It needs treatment in terms of medication with mood stabilizers and counselling with Cognitive Behavior Therapy,’ said Bhakti Thakker Buwa, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

However, one major issue today is that we use a lot of mental health jargons very loosely. ‘People tend to use and describe a lot of mental health disorders in a very vague way. Like when they feel a little sad, they say they are ‘Depressed’. Or if they like things clean or organized, they say that they have ‘Obsessive Compulsive Disorder’. ‘Bipolar’ as the term is comparatively used less loosely, as compared to depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), panic attack or obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD),’ explained Bhakti.

There have been various studies in the past that hint that men suffer bipolar disorders a little more than women. Is it so?

‘Usually, men and women suffer equally from Bipolar Disorder. However, the presentation of the disorder is different in men and women. There is a difference in the way the disorder manifests itself,’ said Bhakti. Read: 4 causes of bipolar disorder that you should know

In men, the onset is usually earlier, and the manic episodes are more severe. They tend to act out more, have more impulsivity, and have higher chances of getting involved with alcohol, drugs or gambling. Risk of suicide is also higher amongst bipolar men.

‘Women tend to have more depressive and fewer manic episodes. Rapid Cycling Bipolar Disorder is more common in women than amongst men,’ she added.

Treatment

People diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder need a combination of treatment in terms of medication and therapy.

Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT) in combination with mood stabilizers, has been proven effective. It is also important to work closely with the patient’s family.

Image Source: Shutterstock