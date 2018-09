Do you often wake up with an aching back? It could be especially because of your sleeping position. Normally, people often suffer from spine issues those who sleep in one position the whole night. Thus, it is important to sleep in a position that doesn’t aggravate your back pain.

However, back pain is not caused due to any serious medical conditions. Factors like awkward sleeping positions, stress, poor lifestyle habits and strain from bad posture are responsible for back pain. Here are a few worst sleeping positions which you need to avoid and few better sleeping positions you need to try to get proper rest during the night.

Worst Sleeping Position:

Sleeping on the stomach. When you sleep on your stomach, the position of your head remains in sideways which can wrongly impact the base of your neck (cervical spine). It can even ruin the alignment of your spine in worse cases which can lead to nagging back pain.

Best Sleeping Positions:

1) Sleep on your side. Allow your right or left shoulder to make contact with the mattress, along with the rest of that side of your body. Place a pillow between your knees and that’s the trick. The pillow will keep your pelvis, hips and spine in better alignment. Use a small pillow for added support if there’s a gap between your waist and the mattress.

2) Sleep in a fetal position. If you have a herniated disc try to sleep sleeping on your side curled in a fetal position. Lie on your back and then roll over gently onto your side. Fold your knees toward your chest and gently curl your torso toward your knees. To prevent any imbalances switch sides from time to time.

However, keeping proper alignment of your spine is the most important part of the equation, no matter what position you choose. Focus specifically on aligning your shoulders, hips and ears. The gaps between your bed and the body can strain your muscles and spine. Use pillows to fill the gaps this can reduce the stress. While turning in the bed, be very careful. During turning and twisting you can get out of alignment as well. Try to move your entire body together by keeping your core tight and pulled in. As you roll over you may find it helpful to bring your knees toward your chest.