When you are tired at the end of the day, all you think about is how to get home and collapse on your bed. No matter how hungry you are and what plans you have for the day, just hitting the snooze button is all you can think of. However, rather than lying the way you want on the bed, sleeping the right way is very important for a good night’s sleep. But most of us tend to ignore this and lie flat on the tummy, which is not a good thing. If you have a habit of sleeping on your tummy, then you must read this! Also read reasons why sleeping on your left side is healthy.

What happens if you sleep on your tummy?

According to Dr Shantanu Sharma, (P.T), Senior Spine Specialist, Qi Spine Clinic, the worst sleeping positions are sleeping in the fetal position and sleeping on your tummy. As compared to sleeping in the fetal position, sleeping on your tummy is a better option, however, it is still bad for the spine. This position not only puts pressure on the chest but also puts the spine into an extension, which creates an unnatural curve in the back. And if you hold this position for long hours and more often, it can lead to spinal problems in the future. Also, in the long run, it can affect your neck. As the neck is turned to one side while sleeping, it can lead to neck pain and back pain as well. Here’s how to know how healthy is your sleeping position?

The only way to prevent the ill effects of sleeping on the tummy is to try sleeping in a healthy position that includes sleeping on a side or sleeping on the back. However, if you have been sleeping on our tummy for a long time and can’t change the position, then make sure you place a pillow under the tummy. Although it is not comfortable to sleep on a pillow under the tummy, use this option only if it is an absolute necessity, advises Dr Shantanu. Also read what your sleeping position tells about you and your love life!

Image Source: Shutterstock